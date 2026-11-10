Pat McAfee Clears Up Major Controversy That Robbed Miami of Game-Tying TD as ACC Fails to Respond

No. 1 Miami’s undefeated season came crashing down in a brutal 31-24 loss to No. 11 Notre Dame. With just 3:43 left in the fourth quarter, the Hurricanes faced a desperate fourth-and-6 from Notre Dame’s 18-yard line. A touchdown and extra point could have tied the game at 31-31, but a controversial call crushed Miami’s comeback hopes.

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The heavily disputed play in the corner of the end zone left ESPN’s Pat McAfee questioning the rulebook.

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“Now, in real time, I thought that guy caught that ball. Yeah, kind of looked like it. I mean, I thought that was a touchdown. You asked me like multiple times, live in real time. I’m there with Gumpy. Obviously, it’s like that’s a touchdown. It feels like that’s a touchdown there. Instead, you know, you got to complete the catch. You got to do an athletic move. We’re in the year 2026. We still don’t 100% know,” Pat McAfee said before explaining his concern.

“You know, whatever the case. All right, Chris, Ahmed boys are pisssed. I guess by the letter of the law, you could say that’s not a catch, but I think others who actually have to enforce said letters of law said that is a catch. So this is football in a nutshell,” McAfee added.

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McAfee’s frustration centers on the NCAA’s complicated catch rule. Under Rule 2-4-3, a receiver must secure firm control of the ball, touch the ground in bounds, and maintain possession long enough to perform an act common to the game. If falling during the catch, the receiver must retain control throughout the process. Simply getting two feet down isn’t enough.

The rule has sparked controversy before. During the 2019 Fiesta Bowl, Ohio State’s Jordan Fuller returned an apparent fumble by Clemson receiver Justyn Ross for a touchdown, only for replay officials to overturn the score and rule the pass incomplete. Big Ten officiating supervisor Bill Carollo later argued that the touchdown should have stood. “To reverse it, it has to be really obvious,” he told CBS Sports.

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Seven years later, Miami found itself caught in a similar controversy.

Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah targeted tight end Elija Lofton in the end zone. Lofton leaped, secured the ball with both hands, and planted both feet inside the white lines.

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But as he headed out of bounds, Notre Dame safety Luke Talich knocked the football loose.

Instead of signaling a touchdown, the on-field ACC officiating crew ruled the pass incomplete. Officials determined that Lofton had not completed the required catching process before losing possession. The booth initiated a brief replay review, but the ruling stood, denying Miami a chance to tie the game.

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The fallout was immediate. Miami head coach Mario Cristobal completely lost his cool during his postgame press conference, calling the ruling “bulls—” and saying he was absolutely pissed off. He told reporters that he had warned his team before leaving Florida not to leave the game’s outcome in the hands of officials because “that’s what you’re going to get out here.”

McAfee also criticized the ACC for failing to respond or provide a clear explanation for the decision. His concern was not simply whether the officials followed the rule, but why a play that appeared to be a touchdown in real time could be ruled incomplete.

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Despite the loss, McAfee praised Miami for its fight on the road, particularly without injured star wide receiver Malachi Toney.

He also highlighted the atmosphere in South Bend. While speaking with people associated with Notre Dame, including athletic director Pete Bevacqua, McAfee learned that Bevacqua hadn’t slept in two days because of the matchup’s importance. For the Fighting Irish, it was a must-win game to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Notre Dame’s urgency was evident throughout the night, and the victory delivered a major boost to its postseason ambitions. Miami, meanwhile, suffered its first defeat but remained in the playoff conversation.

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After the disputed incompletion, Notre Dame took over on downs but eventually punted with 1:04 remaining. Miami got one final possession and failed to capitalize. McAfee described the victory as a true “ticket-punching operation,” a win Notre Dame fans had been waiting for since the program declined a Pop-Tarts Bowl invitation after being excluded from the 2025 College Football Playoff.