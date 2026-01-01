Pat McAfee Confirms 4-Hour Travel For Rose Bowl After Michael Irvin Shenanigans

The Miami Hurricanes may have pulled off their biggest win since the 2003 Fiesta Bowl by knocking off the No. 2-ranked, undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes. But nobody seemed to enjoy the dub more than college football’s frat king, Pat McAfee, and Miami U’s own Michael Irvin. The GameDay analyst didn’t waste any time and hopped into a limousine bound for Pasadena.

McAfee rang in the New Year the only way he knows how: by covering two major college football games on opposite sides of the country in less than 24 hours.

Right after the Cotton Bowl game wrapped, Pat McAfee hopped onto the private bus (allegedly) headed straight for the airport, wasting no time between broadcasts.

The host of The Pat McAfee Show took to X to celebrate Miami’s historic win while ringing in the New Year by singing “Hell of a Year” by Parker McCollum alongside his crew:

“Happy New Year. We love and appreciate the hell out of all of you. We’re off to PASADENA. CONGRATS TO THE U.”

The former NFL punter-turned-sports media superstar had to fly roughly four hours from the Cotton Bowl in Texas to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, for the Alabama-Indiana game.

To be honest, it was a seriously tight and demanding schedule, even by ESPN’s standards. That $85 million contract is worth the hassle.

McAfee and his crew had a run on the sidelines at AT&T Stadium along with AJ Hawk and Darius Butler. The trio was there to host a special, casual, and free-flowing “Field Pass” alternate broadcast for the Cotton Bowl on ESPN2.

The game itself was one for the books. Miami dominated early, with a 72-yard pick-six by Keionte Scott in the second quarter, which McAfee’s squad highlighted with a classic “Take it to the crib” call. However, before kickoff, McAfee actually picked Ohio State to win, which definitely got him some playful boos and flak from the Miami fans nearby.

Talk about changing colours.

As soon as the final whistle blew in Texas, the work wasn’t over for McAfee. He likely hopped on a plane almost immediately for an overnight flight across the country to the West Coast. This sort of crazy, cross-country dash is all part of ESPN’s massive game plan to cover all the college football playoff events, pushing their top talent with tight turnarounds and demanding travel schedules.

Meanwhile, Miami legend Michael Irvin was having a time of his own at AT&T Stadium.

Michael Irvin’s diabolical celebration

Michael was absolutely ecstatic. Forget a simple hug or a high-five; Irvin’s celebration was an event in itself and quickly went viral online. The main event wasn’t a speech or even him being lifted onto someone’s shoulders.

Instead, he made a beeline for the sideline equipment. He got his hands on a big plastic Gatorade jug and decided it was the perfect target for his pent-up excitement.

The former Cowboys wideout unbuckled his belt and started unapologetically whipping the jug, thinking it was “Ohio State.” He had sworn that if the Hurricanes could somehow pull off the win against the mighty Buckeyes, he was going to “go belt to ass” on an Ohio State jersey. He was a man of his word, sort of. The symbolism was unmistakable.

Miami’s icon then immediately shared the video of his celebratory whipping with the world on X to make sure everybody heard the man nice and clear: “BELT TO A–.” The Hurricanes are now advancing to the semifinals and will play either Georgia or Ole Miss.

It’s safe to say that the U has a shot at glory and could potentially break a 24-year national title drought.