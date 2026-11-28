A Wake Forest student stepped onto a small field beside ESPN’s College GameDay set on Saturday with $1 million and a $500,000 charity donation tied to one 33-yard field goal. The kick did not go through either time. What Pat McAfee did right after settled where the money was headed.

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“One more kick, Ethan. One million dollars to you. $500,000 donation to the Chris Paul Family Foundation. No good. Great effort, Ethan. We will still donate to the @chrispaulfamfdn,” McAfee wrote on X.

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The moment came during McAfee’s weekly Kicking Is Easy contest at Hearn Plaza in Winston-Salem, where GameDay was live before Wake Forest hosted Duke in Rivalry Week. Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Paul, the celebrity guest picker, stood alongside McAfee for the contest.

Taking the kick was Ethan Trexler, a Wake Forest student studying decision analytics, who got his shot by winning the raffle. Trexler said he had gone a full day without sleep because he camped out overnight for GameDay, though he had found time to practice his kicking earlier in the week.

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In his first attempt, Trexler went before he was ready, and the crew let him reset. They told him to breathe, and McAfee pointed out that the man had not slept in a day.

“We need some leg speed there. Pump the knee. We need to go ahead and swing through that thing,” McAfee said. He also told Trexler not to try to aim it, and Trexler said, “So I’ve got a game plan, and yeah, we’ll see what happens.” Regardless, it went badly.

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Before the second try, McAfee asked the crowd to go quiet. He then spoke in the voice of Trexler’s brain in humor.

“I am tired as hell. It’s been cold. It’s been wet. And if I can make one 33-yard kick, we will be millionaires forever,” McAfee said. This kick was closer than the first, but it still missed, and McAfee called it no good.

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That was the point where the $500,000 donation looked shaky, since the stakes had been tied to the kick. McAfee cleared it up on the spot.

“Chris, we will still donate to the Chris Paul Family Foundation. Thank you so much for making the world better,” McAfee said. He then turned to Trexler and made sure he would not be left with nothing.

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“Good effort. Home Depot will still take care of you. You will not leave empty-handed. Your life will be better. Thank you for signing up,” McAfee said.

McAfee praised the second effort, though. “Great second effort out of Ethan. Proud of him, obviously,” he said.

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Trexler did get a third attempt, and this time he put the ball over the uprights. That kick won him $100,000, and the Chris Paul Family Foundation still received its $500,000 donation.

“But wait! @PatMcAfeeShow gave Ethan one more try before walking back to the desk, and now he’s going home with $100K,” wrote College GameDay on X.

The result was not the $1 million that McAfee dangled in front of Trexler, but it was far from a bad day for him. A sleepless student who camped out in the cold ended up with $100,000 and a story he will keep telling for years.

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The charity came out whole too. A missed field goal could have turned a feel-good bit into an awkward one, but McAfee made the donation promise clear before the cameras moved on.