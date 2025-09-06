Pat McAfee Draws Travis Kelce’s Attention After Firing Shotgun at Oklahoma Before College Gameday

Fans are in for a treat this weekend as ESPN’s College GameDay returns to Norman for a high-stakes clash between the Oklahoma Sooners and Michigan. Norman has been buzzing since the trucks rolled in, with tailgates, sign-making, and the kind of pageantry only GameDay can deliver. But it wasn’t just the fans generating the spark—Pat McAfee, ever the showman, set the tone in an unforgettable way when he fired a literal shotgun at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, and NFL stars are hyping him up for it.

And just like that, the spectacle got a viral boost. OU football’s official account dropped a video of Pat McAfee pulling the trigger with barrels emblazoned with “McAfee Musket” in crimson and cream. The post declared, “The buzz is palpable,” and it was hard to argue otherwise. The energy leapt off the screen and straight into the football world’s bloodstream. None other than Travis Kelce, Kansas City’s star tight end, jumped in on social media with a flurry of fire emojis to hype his friend. Kelce didn’t need words—the flames did all the talking.

The connection between Pat McAfee and Kelce may not stretch back decades, but their chemistry has been evident. Back in January, Kelce joined McAfee’s show and was asked how he was feeling after another grueling regular season. His answer was pure theater: “feeling 22 all over again.” It was a sly nod to Taylor Swift’s hit song, a wink to the pop culture overlap he now embodies. McAfee caught it instantly, laughing as Kelce danced along in split-screen. That shared moment cemented a playful bond between two of sports media’s most charismatic personalities.

For Oklahoma, though, the main stage isn’t about celebrity cameos—it’s about the weight of the moment. This is only the third time in six years that GameDay has set up on OU’s South Oval, and the timing couldn’t be better. “This is a community that takes a lot of pride in their Sooners,” said Desmond Howard, College GameDay analyst. “We’re expecting a great crowd, a great turnout, and this is big. You know, we always get a pretty good turnout when we come here. Yeah, they don’t disappoint.” The Sooners faithful have long prided themselves on being one of the most engaged fan bases in America, and with Michigan in town, the energy is hitting playoff-level intensity.

From a broadcast standpoint, the mechanics of GameDay are as finely tuned as an up-tempo offense. Saturday’s live show will run from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. Central Time, with the pit—the raucous gathering of sign-waving fans directly behind the stage—opening at 5:30 a.m. Wristbands are numbered and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, turning the setup into a mad dash reminiscent of a goal-line stand. The advice to fans is simple: wear your school colors, show up early, and be ready to roar. OU’s South Oval is about to transform into the sport’s loudest living room.

At a time when pregame shows are fighting for eyeballs in a saturated media market, these moments cut through the noise.

Oklahoma Sooners fans set the tone ahead

The magic of College GameDay isn’t just about the cameras, the celebrity analysts, or even Pat McAfee’s shotgun antics—it’s about the fans who turn the South Oval into a sea of crimson. Take Bruce Burdette, for example, proudly rocking his OU soda-drinking hat and grinning like a kid on Christmas morning, ready to soak in every ounce of Sooner football. He’s not alone. Students, alumni, and families are already staking out their spots, treating the buildup like its own sport.

For some, the anticipation has practically taken over their week. OU student Natalie Neeasbitt couldn’t hide her excitement, admitting, “It was so hard to focus on my classes all week it was all I could think about, so I’m getting off work tonight at around 10 p.m. and I’m going to go to my dorm get a couple of things ready and then I’m going to be right back out here at 10:30 p.m. and just waiting it out to try and get a front row spot.” That’s the kind of dedication that defines Sooner Nation—sacrificing sleep and routine for the chance to be front and center when the lights hit.

