Pat McAfee Drops Big Rich Rodriguez Claim After NFL GM Leaves His Alma Mater in the Dust

Well, have you noticed something is brewing in Morgantown this summer that’s louder than a Mountaineer touchdown cannon? If you’re like us, you’ve been watching Rich Rodriguez’s return like it’s a new season of your favorite binge-worthy show. There’s a new plot twist every week, transfers, coaching changes, and more fresh faces in the locker room. But what’s really cooking in West Virginia? And why are folks whispering about a pipeline from Morgantown straight to NFL training camps?

It’s not every day you hear an NFL General Manager chatting off-the-cuff about his team’s college connections, and you rarely hear Pat McAfee, WVU’s favorite football wildman, jump into the action with a promise that smacked of ‘watch what’s coming.’ McAfee, now an alum and deep-pocket donor, recently riffed with the Houston Texans’ Nick Caserio on The Pat McAfee Show. But when the talk turned to Mountaineers, Pat couldn’t help but throw in a jab and a grin. At that moment, you just knew something spicy was in the air. If you’ve got Mountaineer blue in your veins, or you’ve ever danced to “Country Roads” at a tailgate, you’ll love this one.

Alright, let’s get right to what had everyone’s antennas up. Pat McAfee hyped Rich Rod’s return, but he went a step ahead and threw down a promise, straight from the heart. When talking about Caserio about recruiting from different colleges, McAfee said, “Mountaineers, though, use everything that you’re about from what I’m hearing. Rich Rodriguez is about to create some boys for that team down there.” No mincing words. Pat’s planting the flag: get ready for some homegrown WVU talent to start turning pro heads. And why won’t he when Rich Rod is back at his home. Do we need to remind you of the animal WVU was from 2001 to 2007?

Pat continued, “I’ll just let you know that we got some mountaineers that are ready to run. I don’t know if it’s gonna be this year. Rich Rod will get them back. We’re building dogs. We’re ready to become Texans, but if not, they’re gonna be the Indianapolis Colts. You don’t want to see them in your nightmares.” Only Pat can threaten an NFL GM and get away with it. Moreover, if you want proof, just take a look at what’s happening under Rodriguez’s leadership. Since taking the reins again (for the first time since that legendary 2001–2007 run), Rich Rod has flipped the entire roster, nearly 70 new faces, with a tidal wave of transfer portal additions that’s one of the biggest in the nation.

Rodriguez is aiming to rebuild the ‘hard edge’ attitude that made his teams a nightmare for every Big 12 opponent back in the day. He’s personal, direct, and all-in on making the Mountaineers mean something again. “Our fans cry when we win and they cry when we lose; it’s emotional… It’s personal for me,” Rodriguez shared recently. The coaches want more than bodies on the field; they want grit, toughness, and kids who play like they grew up under those West Virginia hills.

So, reader, the question’s on you: Are you ready for the Mountaineers to be ‘back’? Will Rodriguez’s pack of ‘dogs’ run wild enough for NFL scouts (and GMs like Caserio) to come calling? Or will the rest of the league sleep on Morgantown until it’s too late, and those ‘nightmares’ McAfee warned about become very, very real? Grab your popcorn, paint your face, and keep your phone handy. You don’t want to miss what’s next. Because by the time the pros take notice, you’ll want to say you saw it coming, right from the start.

The quest for WVU’s starting quarterback

The biggest question on everyone’s mind in Morgantown is simple: who will be the starting quarterback when West Virginia’s season kicks off? Rich Rodriguez has stayed tight-lipped, declining to name a starter throughout spring camp and even at Big 12 Media Days. The mystery has even fueled speculation about bringing in BYU transfer Jake Retzlaff. Right now, Rodriguez’s competition features three contenders: incumbent Nicco Marchiol, Texas A&M transfer Jaylen Henderson, and Charlotte transfer Max Brown. All have Division I experience, but none have clinched the job yet.

Nicco Marchiol is the fan favorite and the most familiar face. Since joining in 2022, he’s started two games and won both, showing poise in pressure moments. Fans believe that if the old regime remained, Marchiol would be the clear No. 1. But Rodriguez isn’t one to hand out spots; he’s pushing every player to prove it. Marchiol looked good in the Gold-Blue Spring Showcase, showcasing his decision-making and physical running style, though the spring was just a glimpse of what’s to come.

Jaylen Henderson brings the most experience, having started for Texas A&M in 2023, posting solid stats and a dual-threat skill set. Still, his journey has been bumpy, and he’s entering a new system to prove himself. Max Brown is the underdog, a versatile runner who impressed in spring but hasn’t started a game yet. Rodriguez has kept the door open for a dual-quarterback system if no one separates themselves by fall camp. As fans, we’ll have to wait and see who emerges as the leader in this intriguing QB battle.