Pat McAfee Ends GameDay Broadcast With Shocking Vow After Utah Utes’ Official Instagram Disrespects ESPN Host

College GameDay had a loud morning in Salt Lake City on Saturday. There were fireworks to open the show, fans who had camped out overnight, and a Utah student section that started chanting for Pat McAfee to take his shirt off just minutes in.

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McAfee fought it at first, then gave in. By the time the show reached its finale, the host got things off his chest about something the University of Utah had posted the night before.

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“The university’s Instagram account was talking a little trash about me last night, which I certainly love,” McAfee said. “It’s hard to pick against this mighty Utah student section, but I’m going to do it ten times out of ten. Give me Houston coming out of here with a big-time dub.”

“Utah hasn’t had to play anybody yet,” McAfee continued. “They’re going to give them a little bit of a struggle, and then maybe they get better down the stretch. Congrats to Houston on getting a huge win here in Salt Lake City. Thank you, guys. I’ll never see you again, hopefully.”

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McAfee said he loved the trash talk, so the jab came with a smile. Still, the video behind it is getting a lot of attention.

“This is the video the University of Utah posted on Instagram that people claim turned Pat McAfee against Utah,” wrote a fan account, Bill, with a video. “They’re calling him a creep for taking his shirt off… (when the entire crowd was chanting for him to do it???).”

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In the video, Utah students are asked to give their best Pat McAfee impression. One guesses he will say something like “Houston, we got a problem!” Another says he would bet money on whether McAfee rips his shirt off in the morning. A third speaks straight to the camera. “We love you, bro, but, like, bro, keep the shirt on,” he says.

McAfee clearly knew about the clip. He mentioned earlier a kid who said he would say something corny, and another who said he should stop taking his shirt off in front of college students.

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“Some kid out here said I was going to say something corny. You know, one kid said that I should stop taking my shirt off in front of college kids. It’s so creepy,” McAfee said. “But when you got 1,000s of people yelling at you to take your clothes off, I don’t know what you’re supposed to do? I don’t know what you’re supposed to do.”

Soon after this statement, the crowd started chanting, “Take it off.” McAfee denied it initially, but then took it off, anyway. Nick Saban held McAfee’s chair while he stood on it and led the chants.

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McAfee defended it afterward. “I didn’t want to do it this morning. I didn’t wake up and say I’m going to do it,” he said, and he argued that the energy of college football should not be something the suits worry about because a man is shirtless at 7 a.m.

On the field, McAfee’s pick is not a wild one. No. 14 Houston came in at 6-1 and No. 10 Utah at 6-0. Houston scores 39.3 points a game, while Utah scores 40.2. Utah’s defense gives up 14.8 points a game, compared with 21.0 for Houston’s.

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Houston’s only loss was 28-26 to Texas Tech, and it beat Oklahoma State 35-32 last week. Utah’s wins include victories over Arkansas 43-10, Iowa State 31-17, Kansas 41-24, and Colorado 27-24. McAfee’s claim that Utah has not played anybody is an opinion; however, all of their wins so far have been against unranked teams.

Kickoff was set for 10:15 p.m. EDT, and McAfee had already left town by then. A fan base that spent the morning chanting at him now has a pick to prove wrong.