Pat McAfee Gets Real On Controversially Promoting Mormonism Live On Air Against ESPN Policy

When ESPN’s College GameDay returned to Provo on Saturday for the first time in 17 years, the network walked straight into a contradiction of its own making. Standard rules for the show’s fan pit strictly ban religious signs alongside political and promotional posters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enforcing that policy at BYU ahead of a top-10 showdown against Catholic powerhouse Notre Dame was already a fool’s errand. Pat McAfee decided to read Mormon scripture directly into the camera. Now, he explains the whole act in detail, doubling down on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

McAfee brought up the incident on his Monday show but showed no regret over how he handled it. He said the exchange had never been planned for the broadcast.

“I get hit right in the right calf boom, something pretty significant,” Pat McAfee detailed. “I look down. It’s the Book of Mormon. It’s a Little Book of Mormon, like a little baby one. I pick it up. Place goes crazy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While a pre-recorded film room segment with Nick Saban and Rece Davis breaking down Utah’s offense played on the broadcast, McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit, and Desmond Howard were standing on the circular stage out in the middle of the BYU crowd for about four minutes.

McAfee marveled at the sheer volume of the morning turnout, which his co-hosts jokingly tied back to BYU coach Kalani Sitake’s promise on set that Provo would shock the country with “sober noise.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With only 30 seconds left before the broadcast returned live to the desk, McAfee cracked the book open and realized the fan who threw it had already highlighted several verses.

He started flipping through the pages on the fly, hunting for a highlighted line he could read on air that would somehow tie back into a football transition. Standing next to him, Howard asked what he was doing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m reading from the Book of Mormon,” McAfee told him. Howard didn’t hesitate, telling McAfee, “I’ll help, I’ll help,” before spending the live segment playing hype man in the background while Herbstreit egged the reading on.

McAfee saw nothing wrong with bringing the host school’s religious background into the show. To him, visiting different campuses means embracing what makes each place different, even if it goes beyond what ESPN wants him to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We try our best to embrace every university,” Pat McAfee said. “I try my absolute best to embrace all these unique experiences, because that’s what separates college football and college sports from everything else out there.”

At a school where the fanbase and roster are defined by the LDS Church, and where dozens of players spend two years serving religious missions before returning to play, ignoring the elephant in the room makes little sense to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When you get hit with a Book of Mormon, it’s just staring at you,” McAfee added. “It’s hard not to just do it.”

Later at GameDay, sitting beside guest picker Steve Young, McAfee locked in the No. 8 Cougars to upset the No. 2 Fighting Irish, declaring, “Brother Pat is riding with the Mormons.”

The stunt split viewers at home. Some religious fans felt McAfee was turning a sacred text into a cheap television prop, while college football analysts like CBS’ Brad Crawford questioned why ESPN continues to let McAfee dominate the broadcast with polarizing bits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now we’ve got Pat McAfee mocking the Book of Mormon on College GameDay,” Crawford wrote on X. “Just think religion should be kept off a CFB pre-game show.”

Some viewers questioned why ESPN appeared to have different rules for fans and its own personalities. Security staff were checking religious signs at the entrance, yet Pat McAfee could openly celebrate the host school’s faith on national television.

Critics wanted to know why one was restricted while the other was allowed. Still, the willingness to talk openly about faith isn’t entirely new for McAfee over the past year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outside the ESPY Awards in July, he spoke candidly about growing up with a father who attended Catholic school and noted that in his own spiritual life, “I love the thought of Jesus Christ… I think, inevitably, I will land there.”

As for ESPN, the network has long made peace with the fact that hiring McAfee means trading corporate guardrails for viral crowd work. And by Saturday night, the Provo faithful had plenty more to celebrate than a morning scripture reading.

BYU backed up McAfee’s pick on the field, knocking off second-ranked Notre Dame 28-24. Although, the game did generate some controversy about clock error for which the Big 12 released a statement, acknowledging the error.

