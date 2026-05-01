Pat McAfee Loses Family Member to Cancer, Wife Pens Emotional Message: ‘Run Free, Sweet Girl’

Some news brings such grief that words simply aren’t enough, and losing a pet is one of them. With heavy hearts, Pat McAfee and his wife, Samantha, shared the heartbreaking news of the passing of their beloved dog, Valerie Ann, on April 30, and penned an emotional note.

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“Last night we said goodbye to our girl, Valerie Ann,” wrote Samantha with a heavy heart on her Instagram, sharing a series of pictures featuring the McAfee family’s quality time with Valerie. “14 years was never going to be enough time with you. You fought harder than anyone could have expected. Beating cancer four times, and even when it came back again, you still showed us what strength, resilience, and love looked like. You faced every challenge with bravery, from shar pei fever to losing your hearing, and even in your hardest moments, you remained the sweetest, most gentle soul.”

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“Valerie passed peacefully at home, in our arms, surrounded by love and some chocolate treats, exactly where she belonged. You were truly one of a kind, so intelligent, so strong, and so deeply loved. Thank you for everything you gave us. We will carry you with us forever. Run free, sweet girl 🤍,” added Samantha.

Valerie was a cherished member of the McAfee family for over a decade. She had been a “cancer warrior” and was known for her sweet nature and love for outdoor adventures like RV trips and hiking. Her battle began in 2020 when a tumor was discovered on the top of her head, and she underwent multiple surgeries and intensive treatments to remove tumors as they recurred.

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Samantha shared some good news in 2022, stating that no new bumps were found. However, the battle wasn’t over for Valerie. Beyond cancer, Valerie managed other health issues with “bravery,” including Shar Pei fever and the eventual loss of her hearing.

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Despite the cancer returning multiple times, she successfully fought with strength and beat it. Her resilience in the face of these health battles became a major inspiration for the McAfee family’s charitable work, and they founded Fur The Brand. “You didn’t just change our lives, you changed so many others,” wrote Pat McAfee’s wife.

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The non-profit provides financial assistance to families whose dogs are battling cancer, helping to cover the high costs of surgeries and veterinary care. Since its inception, the foundation has helped many families afford life-saving treatments for their pets, ensuring Valerie’s legacy of strength continues to help others.

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The nonprofit has provided grants to families in at least 20 states, including Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, and Texas. They have raised over $132,000 in 2022 specifically to cover treatments like surgeries and chemotherapy, which can cost families between $5,000 and $10,000 per pet.

On The Pat McAfee Show, Pat frequently pointed to a specific picture in the center of the studio wall and would identify her as Valerie Ann, “the greatest dog of all time,” making her a familiar face to millions of viewers. In March 2021, ahead of the NFL Draft on NFLN, ESPN, and ABC, Pat shared a high-profile post featuring Valerie following her cancer battle. He referred to her as a “badass bitch” for her strength. Now, losing her, the ESPN personality is mourning.

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Pat McAfee’s heartfelt tribute to ‘The Girl’

Pat McAfee would often take moments during his live broadcasts to update the “WWE” and sports world on Valerie’s health “rollercoaster.” These segments humanized the show and allowed fans to follow her journey as a “cancer warrior” in real-time. To honor her legacy, the ESPN personality shared an homage.

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“We will celebrate you forever, Val. THANK YOU for EVERYTHING,” wrote Pat. “There aren’t enough words to fully describe the bond and importance of her existence with me and our family,” wrote Pat McAfee. “Simply the greatest dog of all time. Cheers pretty girl.. WE LOVE YOU.”

The McAfees are well-known animal lovers and have shared many moments with their other pets. A corgi named Chuck famously participated in the “Stumpy Stampede” dog race during an NFL game. The family welcomed Bluey, a rescue puppy, in early 2026.