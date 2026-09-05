Pat McAfee Names 18-Yo Star to Win Heisman Trophy After Surreal Friday Night Showing

Malachi Toney did not take his time to wake up for Miami’s season opener. The 18-year-old wide receiver torched Stanford with two quick touchdown catches in the very first quarter on Friday night. Right after scoring the first one, he struck the classic Heisman pose in the end zone. That moment was all sports analyst Pat McAfee needed to jump on social media and make a huge prediction.

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“Miami’s Malachi Toney on pace to win The Heisman,” a fired-up Pat McAfee posted on X. “These numbers are about to be biblical for Baby Jesus.”

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“Baby Jesus” is Malachi Toney’s old nickname, dating back to his youth football days in South Florida. He has tried to shrug off the attention, saying back in January that he doesn’t “feed into it.” Well, Friday made that difficult.

Malachi Toney needed just 2:53 to get on the scoreboard. Darian Mensah found him for a 23-yard touchdown on Miami’s opening drive, which covered 77 yards in four plays. Stanford responded with a field goal. But again, Miami responded with another Toney touchdown.

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This time, Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney finished a 75-yard drive with a 2-yard scoring connection. The 18-year-old WR celebrated with the same Heisman pose. By halftime, he had 10 catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns, with his longest reception 48 yards. He averaged 18.2 yards per catch while helping Miami take a 28-6 lead into halftime.

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Pulling off a stat line like that before the halftime band even steps onto the field is almost unheard of in modern college football. Across the entire nation over the last decade, only five power-conference receivers have managed to put up 10-plus catches, 180-plus yards, and two touchdowns in a single half. Doing it in a season opener turns a routine Friday night game into a national statement. But this was hardly a random breakout.

Malachi Toney was already one of the country’s most productive receivers last season. He led the team in receptions with 109, finishing with 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns. During Miami’s run to the national championship game, he caught 15 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns in the Hurricanes’ final two playoff games. Now, Toney has Darian Mensah throwing him the ball, and the expectations have gone through the roof. Mario Cristobal certainly isn’t trying to lower them.

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Wide receivers rarely win the Heisman Trophy because voters usually favor quarterbacks. For a target to even sit at the table, he needs an iconic early moment that grabs the national spotlight and never lets go.

Friday night gave Toney that exact launchpad, turning an early-season blowout into a season-long campaign storyline that national media outlets like Pat McAfee will keep repeating every week.

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“All you can really say is that guy is special,” Cristobal said during ACC media days, according to 247Sports. “I’ve never seen anything like him.”

The Miami coach went through the list of things his WR can do, which includes stretching defenses, creating quick-game plays, running the ball, throwing it, blocking, and returning punts. But Mario Cristobal also added something else.

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“Normally, a receiver with his talent and production is a diva,” he said. “He’s the total opposite. He produces at a high level, and he only becomes hungrier to get better, work harder, and somehow he gets more humble.”

Legendary Miami wide receivers like Michael Irvin, Santana Moss, and Andre Johnson built the program’s reputation, but none of them broke out with this kind of explosive single-game pace so early in their career.

By putting up numbers that shatter school records previously held by 1980s icons like Eddie Brown, Toney is chasing a level of dominance no Hurricanes receiver has ever reached. Gino Torretta remains Miami’s last Heisman winner from 1992, but Toney is carving out a completely unique path as a pass-catcher. He would love to end that wait.

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Pat McAfee has already thrown his prediction into the ring. After what happened Friday night, it’s going to take a lot more than a nickname to keep Malachi Toney out of the Heisman conversation.