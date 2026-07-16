Pat McAfee Reacts to Fernando Mendoza’s Family Member Wanting to ‘Take Over’ His $60M ESPN Role: “I Like That”

The Mendoza family does not seem to do interviews halfway. One brother became the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. Another is already planning to replace one of ESPN’s biggest stars. During a July 15 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, 14-year-old Max Mendoza confidently described his dream job.

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According to Max, his dream job was “taking over Pat’s job.” Instead of laughing it off, McAfee smiled and replied, “Okay, I like that.” He even joked that Max could be ready in about eight years, before the teenager playfully said, “Imagine it. It’s Max Mendoza’s show. Max Mendoza Show right there.”

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The Raiders’ rookie has repeatedly said that family comes before everything else. That was clear even before the NFL Draft. Instead of attending the event in person, Mendoza chose to stay home in Florida so he could celebrate with his parents and siblings. ESPN reported that he wanted to experience the biggest night of his career alongside his family.

Fernando has never hidden how close he is to his youngest brother. During the playoff national championship media day in January 2026, he was asked directly about Max. His answer revealed much more than brotherly pride. Mendoza called Max “a man” despite his young age and said that whatever his brother decides to do, he will reach great heights. He added that Max had brought optimism and joy into his life and thanked him for constantly giving him a positive outlook.

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Throughout Fernando’s journey to becoming a standout QB and winning the Heisman, Max had a front-row seat, cheering him on and becoming his biggest supporter. From media interviews to some of Fernando’s biggest events, Max has accompanied him. And that’s probably where his desire to enter the broadcasting world got kindled.

“It has been pretty cool [being in the spotlight] because I have been able to meet some pretty cool people, and I get to support my brother, so it is really nice,” Max Mendoza said to the Raider Flash in January. “Academics-wise, I’ve been able to keep up, and the teachers have really helped me.”

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To make his dream a reality, NBC’s Today Show also enlisted the 14-year-old to host. As Max had accompanied Fernando in the interview, he revealed his intentions to enter the broadcasting world. Quickly, the hosts called him onto the set, and Max made the most of that opportunity. He read from the teleprompter confidently and showed the potential that a broadcaster like ESPN or FOX might want in a young talent.

Max, currently 14, has enough time to chart an illustrious career in broadcasting. He will surely have immense support from his superstar brother. But most importantly, he is still learning keenly from the likes of Pat McAfee. The ESPN broadcaster has become one of the most prominent voices in sports media. And that shows through his potential $60 million-per-year contract with ESPN, reportedly in the pipeline.