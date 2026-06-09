Pat McAfee Receives $60M ESPN News That Leaves Kirk Herbstreit & Stephen A Smith In Dust : Report

From being a former NFL punter who started his own sports show after retirement to becoming one of ESPN’s most important personalities, Pat McAfee’s journey in sports media has been unusual. Two years into his ESPN deal, he is already in line for a raise that would make him the network’s highest-paid talent ever.

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Reports suggest Pat McAfee and ESPN are currently negotiating a $60 million per-year deal. For comparison, Stephen A. Smith makes $20M annually, while Troy Aikman and Kirk Herbstreit make around $18 million per year. Smith signed $100M over five years in early 2025.

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McAfee’s current five-year, $85 million deal with ESPN, which he signed in 2023, covers both The Pat McAfee Show and his appearances across ESPN’s football coverage. With ESPN roping in McAfee, it’s clear that the broadcasting giant values the former WVU punter’s services, despite his previous disagreements with the company.

“There are some people actively trying to sabotage us from within ESPN,” McAfee said on his show in 2024. “More specifically, I believe Norby Williamson (ESPN’s former Executive Senior Vice President of Studio) is the guy who is attempting to sabotage our program. That guy left me in his office for 45 minutes – no-showed me – in 2018. So this guy had zero respect for me, and in return, the same thing back to him.”

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The answer starts with the kind of broadcaster McAfee has become. Most television personalities do one job. They host a debate show, call games, or work as analysts. McAfee does a little of everything. His daily show airs on ESPN, YouTube, podcasts, and social media platforms. Every day, clips from the show spread across the internet and often become part of the sports conversation. For ESPN, that kind of reach is invaluable.

According to The Athletic, ESPN has structured McAfee’s new deal similarly to his previous contract. So, the 31-year-old will have his usual production contract along with a separate “talent” agreement, which effectively separates McAfee from other broadcasters. Currently, combined with his GameDay appearances, McAfee takes home close to $30 million. But since he also donates most of his money through his marquee ‘Kicking Contest, ‘ the exact sum might be far lower.

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McAfee also appears on NFL coverage, draft broadcasts, special events, and alternate telecasts. Few ESPN personalities appear in as many places across the network. That is where the comparison with legends like Kirk Herbstreit and Stephen A. Smith becomes interesting. Smith remains one of the biggest stars at ESPN. In 2025, he reportedly signed a new contract worth at least $100 million over five years.

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That works out to roughly $20 million annually. Smith earns every bit of that money. For years, he has been the face of First Take. His strong opinions, debates, and memorable comments have helped make the show one of ESPN’s most successful programs. But Smith’s style varies from McAfee’s. Most of Smith’s value comes from debates on television.

McAfee’s value comes from building conversations. Athletes, coaches, league executives, and celebrities regularly appear on his show for long interviews. The atmosphere is usually relaxed, which often leads to headlines and viral moments. Aaron Rodgers, for instance, became one of McAfee’s most famous recurring guests for the same reason. As for Kirk Herbstreit?

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Even veterans like Rece Davis were in awe of Pat McAfee’s style

Fans respect Herbstreit for his in-depth analysis and the preparation he puts into his broadcasts. Unlike McAfee, though, Herbstreit isn’t a ‘do-it-all’ guy and has a fixed expertise. But McAfee is as dynamic as anyone can be. So much so that his influence extends beyond football, as ESPN uses him in several arenas, including WWE and the NBA. That’s rare for any sports broadcaster.

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“He’s been incredible,” McAfee’s ESPN colleague Rece Davis said to Al.com about the 31-year-old. “I mean, he’s a great teammate. He works his tail off. He’s unbelievably creative and thoughtful. He brings energy. I’ve done this for a long time. I have never seen anybody with the connection to this crowd and the innate feel of how to do it as he has. It’s a remarkable thing.”

From going shirtless on College GameDays to spending north of $6 million on his kicking contest, donating the money. McAfee, in truth, is a people’s man. He knows how to rile up the crowd, rage bait it, and then pull it back towards him again if needed. That’s not just skill, it’s art, and McAfee seems to have found his calling finally. And the feat is as big as it can get. For starters, no NBA player earns more than McAfee, and that just shows how invaluable he is for ESPN.