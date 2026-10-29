Pat McAfee Reveals FBI and Security Forces’ Serious Response to Death Threats Against Him

Pat McAfee has revealed the extreme security measures taken to keep him alive, disclosing that federal agencies and local police stepped in after he received graphic death threats. Addressing the growing backlash over his recent safety concerns, the sports host detailed how multiple security agencies were deployed to protect his life during a high-profile broadcast.

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“I was just very, very uncomfortable. So I think it made me not have the greatest morning. All right, I hate it. I hate it. I hate that place, all right,” Pat McAfee said on his podcast!

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He doubled down, stating that he hated the venue, and joked that he would call in sick with COVID if College GameDay ever tried to make him return to Utah.

College football fans and internet critics slammed McAfee, calling him “soft” and overly dramatic for comparing student jokes to an actual assassination. When news later emerged that the FBI had previously stepped in to protect McAfee from death threats, the internet pushed back even harder.

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Critics openly accused McAfee of bluffing, claiming he was heavily exaggerating or fabricating stories about the FBI just to gain public sympathy and cover up his overreaction to a silly college video.

Refusing to be called a liar, McAfee decided to bring out the ultimate receipts. He posted a raw statement on X alongside graphic screenshots showing the terrifying threats directed at him and his crew.

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One screenshot showed a user from Ohio threatening to break McAfee’s jaw and make him “bite the curb,” while also threatening his co-host, Connor Campbell. Another screenshot showed an account named “Karey from Derry” publicly tweeting that they wouldn’t be happy until McAfee’s “tarp-wrapped corpse” was dumped into the ocean like Osama bin Laden.

“They’re everywhere. Annnd… They still exist though, right? I just don’t know the person is in Ohio then? That’s where I’m at now,” Kirk Herbstreit wrote in his lengthy justification on X. “So I do get a bit fucked up when a couple days after The New York Times releases a ‘WE ARE ALLOWED TO AND SHOULD HATE THIS GUY’ piece, a university puts a video out from their own page, indicating ‘we think he’s a corny creep here.’ It’s a weird time. The things that get said about what my daughter and son and wife deserve are all rather wild as well.”

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With the evidence on the table, McAfee exposed the true, hidden details of his previous College GameDay appearance in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“I haven’t talked to anybody about what the days were like leading up to Tennessee’s GameDay last year. There’s been some misreporting, but the articles have been in the ballpark. Everybody in the ‘security’ world was worried about a copycat incident potentially happening. GameDay was a few days out, and we were the next huge gathering on a campus. The world, in front of the entire internet, just proved that we had gotten to a rather extreme place,” McAfee said!

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He revealed that the multi-agency security operation surrounding him was entirely real because his Tennessee appearance took place just days after the Charlie Kirk incident. Federal intelligence agencies treated McAfee’s massive stadium broadcast as a potential target for a copycat domestic terror attack.

The environment was so dangerous that a joint counterterrorism task force had to be formed on the spot just to secure the area.

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This joint security force brought together five separate entities, according to him: the FBI, Disney Corporate Security, Tennessee State Police, the Knoxville Police Department, and University Police. McAfee detailed how surreal it felt to look up and see FBI tactical snipers deployed around the set to ensure that he and his friends weren’t shot on live television.

He also cleared up rumours about his body armour that he’s getting more thrashed for.



“I don’t think it was the FBI that suggested the bulletproof vest, but it was certainly an idea presented by one of the security groups. We had no idea what to expect. Nobody had been in that type of situation before. Everybody wanted the best for everybody,” Pat said.

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McAfee traced this terrifying explosion of death threats back to an episode in which he discussed Algerian Olympic boxer Imane Khelif. He stated that major media platforms had intentionally stripped away the empathy he expressed, instead running with out-of-context headlines that instantly put a target on his back.

Since then, angry internet factions have frequently swarmed his family’s social media pages, threatening his wife and young daughter while telling McAfee that he deserved to be “eliminated” or openly calling for him to be “Kirked,” using the slain activist’s name as slang for execution.

Ultimately, McAfee’s receipts forced everyone to take his safety seriously. Realizing the gravity of the situation, the University of Utah quickly deleted the offensive video, took full responsibility for a marketing stunt that had drastically missed the mark, and issued a formal apology.

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ESPN also stepped in with an official statement, firmly backing McAfee and validating his fears as “very real.” McAfee wrapped up the situation by apologizing to his co-host Connor for dragging him into danger, thanking the everyday fans who had stood by him, and reminding everyone that he loved sports because they were supposed to bring people together.