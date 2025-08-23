Pat McAfee Sends Strong Message After Matt Campbell Makes Record With Unthinkable ISU Move

College football has kicked off with a major twist. Iowa State, despite being the underdogs, has defeated archrival Kansas State in the Week 0 start to the 2025 college football season. The 24-21 victory was sealed when Matt Campbell, instead of going for an easy option late in the 4th quarter, showed trust in his QB1, Rocco Becht. The play and the Cyclones’ win even had Pat McAfee tipping a hat to the veteran coach for his 100 win as an HC.

“Sweet Lord Baby Jesus. We just had a massive 4th Down in the 4th Quarter to win the damn game.. FOOTBALL.. WE’VE BEEN WAITING FOR YOU. WE LOVE YOU,” the analyst wrote, in awe of Campbell’s genius.

With over 2 minutes on the clock, Iowa State was left with a choice. 4th and 3 at the K-State 17-yard line. Kick a field goal and extend the lead to 6. Or go for it. Even the commentators were predicting that Campbell would take the easy route, even though ESPN’s ticker on the screen was saying ‘GO’ for anything less than 4th and 6. To everyone’s surprise (and later delight), the head coach went for it. And his QB1 didn’t disappoint us.

As the K-State defense blitzed the QB, Rocco Becht kept his cool and found Carson Hansen, who was open after sneaking out on the left flat. The running back almost scored a touchdown, but his forearm hit the ground at the 1-yard line. That didn’t matter because K-State had no timeouts left, and Iowa State just ran the clock down for a memorable victory thousands of miles away from home. Becht said that Matt Campbell and Co. had given him a choice between 2 run plays. His choice and Campbell’s plan paid off. “We’ve worked on it in practice and it’s been working for us and I felt more confident in it and had trust in my guys,” he told ESPN.

Kansas State failed to impress tonight. They unfortunately loss their star RB Dylan Edwards minutes into the game, and everything from then one was a mess. Iowa State established a quick lead in the game, going 7-0 in the first quarter. The Wildcats were answering back, but it happened later then needed. When ISU was 14-7 in the 3 quarter, Avery Johnson connected with WR Jayce Brown and levelled the score. When the Cyclones went up ahead 10 points (24), Jerand Brandley answered back with a massive TD reception, bringing the game to a close 24-21. And then came the masterstroke from Matt Campbell.

Converting 4 downs has been a problem for Kansas State, and it was clear as day in this game. It went only 1-4 in that stat. In the 4 quarter, Avery Johnson attempted to go for a 4 -and-1, but found no respite from the Iowa State defense. This failure also came by in the 3 and 2 quarters. Matt Campbell, however, succeeded with his attempt on the play, which was a risky move. He will go back home with his 100 career win, a major accomplishment.

Matt Campbell marking another record for Iowa State

In his last 15 appearances in college football, Matt Campbell brought in 12 wins for Iowa State. For someone who was always asked to prove himself before the 2024 season, this win is a big one. For now, it looks that 11-3 momentum from last year is still in play. Iowa State starting off with a win is not the only good thing Campbell will be taking home tonight. This is the 1 time after 1989 that Iowa State has built a winning streak over Kansas State. Not only is Campbell hopping on that plane back as a 100-win coach, but he’s also swung the iconic Farmageddon rivalry his way with this magnificent win.

The Cyclones held a 5-year streak over the Wildcats from 1985 to 1989. This being a rivalry win is going to look good for Campbell by the time the playoff list rolls out. From 2022 onwards, Campbell published a victory over the KSU three times now, ending a gap of 40 years. Celebrations back home in Iowa are going to go for some time in fans homes, after this win.

The iconic Farmageddon rivalry is locking down the crown on a reliant name in college football. Can Chris Klieman find a way to bounce back from this loss? Campbell, on the other hand, must be busy with joy and jubiliation for his notable win against Kansas State. Matt Campbell sure is a happy man now!