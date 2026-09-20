Pat McAfee Spotted With Ole Miss Student Whose Life He “Ruined” After Spreading Rumor on Live TV

Pat McAfee’s return to Oxford, Mississippi, was always going to carry some baggage. The famous ESPN personality was back at Ole Miss for the LSU game after spending months hyping up Lane Kiffin’s return. This time, though, another face from Ole Miss’ recent history appeared alongside him.

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A post circulating on X on September 19 showed McAfee with Mary Kate Cornett on the sidelines during No. 8 Ole Miss’s matchup with No. 7 LSU. That meeting matters because Cornett was once at the center of a controversy that exploded after McAfee discussed a false rumor about her on his show.

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Cornett became nationally known in February 2025 for a reason she never wanted. An anonymous post on YikYak claimed she had been involved in a sexual relationship with her boyfriend’s father. The claim was false, but it spread rapidly across social media before major sports personalities picked it up. McAfee discussed the story during a February 26 episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

He did not say Cornett’s name. He did, however, identify Ole Miss, her sorority, and details from the rumor. His discussion helped push a story that had started in anonymous online circles into the much larger sports-media ecosystem. The Athletic later reported that Cornett said the amplification changed the scale of the harassment she faced.

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Hung out together all night #weird pic.twitter.com/l7UtmCC8W4— Womp Johnson 🇹🇹🇻🇦⚜️ (@wompj1969) September 20, 2026

“They don’t think it matters, because they don’t know who I am and they think that I deserve it,” 18-year-old Mary Kate Cornett said last year. “But I don’t. When the more popular people started posting, that’s when it really, really changed. You’re ruining my life by talking about it on your show for nothing but attention.”

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“But here I am staying up until 5 in the morning, every night, throwing up, not eating because I’m so anxious about what’s going to happen for the rest of my life.”

The controversy did not disappear when the original rumor faded. Cornett and her family said they were considering legal action against McAfee, ESPN, and others who amplified the claims. Her attorney, Monica Uddin, accused those involved of helping turn an online rumor into a much larger campaign against an 18-year-old college student. Pat McAfee initially stopped short of giving a direct public apology.

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In April 2025, he addressed the situation during a live show in Pittsburgh. Without naming Cornett, he said he never wanted to be part of anything negative in another person’s life. He also acknowledged that he did not want to add more negativity to the situation “like I did.” That was not the end of it.

Four months after the original controversy, McAfee issued a direct public apology to Cornett. He had also met with Cornett and her family face-to-face. Her attorney confirmed that the matter had been resolved satisfactorily. That history makes the September 19 sideline appearance considerably more interesting than an ordinary celebrity photograph. Earlier, though, before the matter got resolved, Cornett said that she dealt with much more than online rumors.

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Mary Kate Cornett’s father felt powerless to defend her daughter when the attacks went beyond the internet

Cornett told The Athletic that the attention followed her into her everyday life. Strangers harassed her, her personal information spread online, and she received obscene messages from people she did not know. Her father, Justin Cornett, said he could only watch it happen and felt powerless to protect his daughter.

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“The only way I could describe it is it’s like you’re walking with your daughter on the street, holding her hand, and a car mirror snags her shirt and starts dragging her down the road. And all you can do is watch,” Cornett’s father, Justin, said to The Athletic last year. “You can’t catch the car. You can’t stop it from happening. You just have to sit there and watch your kid be destroyed.”

Cornett’s family also said manipulated photographs and AI-generated material were circulated alongside the rumor. On3 reported in February 2025 that the family described the campaign as a coordinated cyberattack and accused several public figures, including Pat McAfee, of amplifying false information without contacting the family for comment. The story eventually attracted law-enforcement attention.

A January 2026 report by The Smoking Gun, based on police records, said investigators had found people allegedly linked to the spread of material involving Cornett. The report said police were looking into cyberstalking and harassment tied to the original incident. The case also raised questions about the growing number of anonymous accounts that follow college sports.

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A September 2026 WIRED investigation found a wider network of sports-focused accounts that target young women with rumors and harassment. In some cases, the accounts have also shared intimate material without the women’s consent. WIRED identified Cornett as one of the most prominent examples of a woman targeted by that online ecosystem.