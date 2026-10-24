Pat McAfee Triggers Frustration Among College Football Fans After Bizarre On-Air Act on College GameDay

ESPN’s College GameDay has long built its reputation as the premier Saturday morning tradition for college football fans, balancing expert game analysis with high-energy campus culture. However, the show’s deliberate evolution toward spectacle over statistics has drawn growing scrutiny from traditional viewers who feel the broadcast is drifting away from its journalistic roots.

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That tension boiled over during Saturday’s live broadcast from Salt Lake City ahead of the Utah-Houston matchup, as analyst Pat McAfee addressed previous fan criticism regarding his wild on-air behavior. After promising viewers he would exercise restraint following a controversial, shirtless performance in Iowa three weeks prior, McAfee turned around and surrendered to crowd pressure, stripping off his suit coat and shirt on live television once again.

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“They’re chanting, ‘Take it off.’ I will not do that,” McAfee said on Game Day on October 24. “I am not a puppet anymore. The University of Utah Instagram actually posted something last night. Some kid out here said I was going to say something corny. One kid said that I should stop taking my shirt off in front of college kids. Oh, creepy, but we’ve got thousands of people yelling at you to take your clothes off. I don’t know what you’re supposed to do. I’m going to keep these on. I’m just not going to listen, and I’m going to say, “Let’s have a fantastic, fully shirted [show].”

Seconds later, McAfee abandoned his pledge, removing his shirt with the help of co-panelist Nick Saban and standing on his chair to lead the chanting crowd. reigniting online outrage over his theatrical antics.

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McAfee’s initial resistance on the air appeared genuine, coming on the heels of widespread criticism during Week 5 in Iowa on October 3. During that broadcast, McAfee yanked off his shirt and yelled alongside cheerleaders while making his game selection, leading many viewers to accuse him of hijacking the program’s traditional format.

In Salt Lake City, McAfee took off his suit much more carefully than his previous viral display, with former Alabama head coach Nick Saban lending a hand to help him stand atop his desk.

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Addressing his sudden reversal, McAfee defended the stunt as an organic expression of campus atmosphere: “I didn’t want to do it this morning. I didn’t wake up and say I’m going to do it. But sometimes, when it’s the wee hours of the morning, I guess the energy of college football is not supposed to be one that the suits get upset about if a man ends up shirtless at 7 a.m.”

The repetition of the stunt fueled an immediate social media backlash from traditional college football fans who feel the segment has traded analytical credibility for reality TV theatrics.

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One disappointed viewer, frustrated to see McAfee shirtless again, commented: “This used to be my absolute favorite part of college football season: watching College GameDay. Pat McAfee has ruined it. Nobody wants to see you without your shirt! Even Saban was embarrassed; you saw the pink in his cheeks, really, Pat!!”

“This might be the saddest fall-off in the history of television,” another viewer noted, while a third simply asked, “Why do I have to put up with this clown?”

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However, McAfee’s defenders argue that his unfiltered personality brings essential entertainment to the show. “Love him or hate him, dude is actually a really funny human being. And judging by all the money he has personally given away, he is a very generous person,” one supportive fan noted.

Despite the split among traditional viewers, ESPN remains fully committed to McAfee’s high-octane brand, actively exploring expanding opportunities and future collaborations with the star host as the network leans heavily into entertainment-driven sports media.