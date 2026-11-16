Pat McAfee Warns ESPN of Backlash After Ditching His Most Controversial College Game Day On-Air Ritual: “Going to Get So Mad”

Pat McAfee might have to keep his shirt on in Boise State, but that doesn’t mean fans are ready to let go of the tradition. After ditching his infamous shirtless ritual, the ESPN star believes the network could have a new problem on its hands: a flood of complaints from the true fans who actually looked forward to the weekly strip show. Apparently, keeping McAfee fully dressed might be more controversial than ESPN bargained for!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Some really, really big and definite college football fans are going to get so mad about this pic from after we went off air yesterday,” read the caption on McAfee’s Instagram story he posted with his shirtless picture posted by Culpepper Creative on November 15. “Thank you to everybody who comes out and celebrates the ball with us every week.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite facing considerable backlash after once again stripping down during the College GameDay segment in Minnesota, McAfee switched things up in Boise. This time, the ESPN personality kept his shirt firmly on, giving fans a fully dressed appearance instead. He believes his fans might not have been happy with that decision.

After Utah, McAfee found himself in the center of shots being taken at him from everywhere. For McAfee, Utah was a considerably scarier experience than any other location. Before ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast in Salt Lake City on October 24, students at the University of Utah made a video imitating McAfee.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bigger issue for McAfee wasn’t that students were making fun of him. He was more bothered that the university’s official social media account had shared the video. McAfee argued that students were free to mock him on their personal social media accounts. However, he felt that an official university account sharing the video was different. He believed an educational institution shouldn’t be publicly encouraging or amplifying that kind of ridicule directed at someone.

This statement caught a lot of attention, even from Joe Scarborough, who turned McAfee’s shirtless antics into a political discussion. After being criticized for this, McAfee even stopped using his X account to avoid the hate. Everyone thought that the fiasco that followed after Salt Lake City would put an end to McAfee’s shirtless saga. However, McAfee had one last trick up his sleeve, and during Despite facing considerable backlash after once again stripping down during the College GameDay segment in Salt Lake City, Utah, he once again stripped his shirt off. This time it was early, at 7 am, and he did so while taking a jab at the NY Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The New York Times is already saying it,” McAfee, turning to former Alabama head coach Nick Saban, said. “This asshole is shirtless at 9:02 a.m. Eastern. Sorry, Coach. I’m ruining the whole sport. I’m ruining the whole sport because of this. I just enjoy it too much not to have a good time.”

McAfee claimed that he hadn’t originally planned to remove his shirt during the broadcast. However, when he heard thousands of fans chanting for him to do it, he changed his mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

It seems Minnesota may have marked the end of McAfee’s infamous shirtless tradition. Despite fans once again making their demands loud and clear in Boise, the ESPN star kept his shirt firmly on as the broadcast wrapped up without giving viewers even a glimpse of his abs.

But is this really the end of the road for McAfee’s shirtless antics, or will he bring that bare-chested energy back in the next College GameDay segment?