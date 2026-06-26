Pat McAfee’s “Eight-Figure” Contribution to Alma Mater WVU Confirmed by AD After Rich Rodriguez’s Revelation

For former Mountaineer and ESPN personality Pat McAfee, his alma mater, West Virginia, holds a special place in his heart. In the modern era of CFB, when programs spend millions of dollars to build title-caliber rosters through third-party donors, the ESPN broadcaster has consistently supported the program. Head coach Rick Rodriguez first revealed his contribution to the Mountaineers, and now WVU’s AD Wren Baker has confirmed it.

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“It’s been huge,” said Baker to Front Office Sports this week. “No one has developed a market share in terms of sports media that’s any greater than Pat’s. He’s an unapologetic champion for WVU.”

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Despite a disappointing 4-8 season and late-season injuries, WVU found support from McAfee. Last season, when a donor refused to complete payments, and WVU needed funds most, McAfee stepped in. Before that, he donated $1M to Country Roads Trust for NIL support. And while Baker didn’t confirm the exact amount McAfee has contributed to the Mountaineers, he said the sum could be ‘eight figures.’

“He [McAfee] certainly has been generous with his finances, but probably the more impactful thing is just the way that he loves his alma mater and is the first cheerleader,” Baker further told Front Officer Sports. “Whether it’s going to school here, playing here, or being immersed in the culture here, he genuinely loves it and is excited about it.”

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Pat McAfee joined WVU in 2005 and quickly became a key contributor. That season, in Rodriguez’s fifth year with the Mountaineers, McAfee became the starting kicker. During his time with the program, he earned First-Team All-American honors. His four-year career at WVU, which ended in 2008, earned him induction into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame. His WVU success led to NFL and media careers, but his love for the program never faded.

McAfee’s support extends beyond financial donations. He used his connections to secure NIL support for the program. He held his show on campus several times. Last month, when WVU’s baseball team made its first College World Series appearance, McAfee hosted his show in Omaha.

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“He said he just wanted to be immersed in it,” said Baker. “He didn’t want to sit in a suite. He wanted to sit in the crowd. He wanted to be part of the fan base. That’s huge for us, and I tell Pat all the time how grateful and thankful we are that he’s one of us and that he’s proud of being one of us, and that pays huge benefits for us.”

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WVU is exploring jersey patch deals and naming rights to build an elite roster. It also helps them to stay competitive in the modern market. But McAfee’s support never fades for them.

Pat McAfee through Rich Rodriguez’s lens

Rodriguez’s connection with McAfee runs deep. Before the head coach returned for his second stint at WVU, he was there from 2001 to 2007, when Pat was a kicker and punter. Recalling his time with the ESPN personality, Rodriguez had only praise for him.

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“Pat was, I believe, the first specialist that we ever put on scholarship before he enrolled,” said Rodriguez to On3 in 2025. “He was that good. But I can remember they said, ‘Hey, you can come watch Pat kick. You can hear him kick.’ That’s what made the difference because there was a certain sound that came off his foot when he kicked the ball. It was a certain thump. So, I can remember walking up. I said, ‘What the heck?’ That was him kicking the ball.”

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No one was more excited about Rodriguez’s return to the program than McAfee. Things didn’t turn out as they had hoped last season. However, the head coach knows how to turn things around at the Mountaineers, and he’d be looking to do the same next season.