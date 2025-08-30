Pat McAfee’s Wife and Daughter Bid Tough Goodbye For ESPN Duties as He Shares 4-Word Message

It’s the kind of offseason Pat McAfee doesn’t usually get. Quiet moments with family before the chaos of another football season. The former NFL punter turned sports media analyst spent the first half of the year in dad-mode, exploring Disney World with his wife, Samantha, and their one-year-old daughter Mackenzie. He gushed about their February visit, saying, “Happiest place on earth indeed. It was magical watching Mackenzie dance her way through Disney ✨👑.” But the McAfee family’s fairytale offseason had to end when duty came calling.

On August 29, Pat McAfee posted a photo of Mackenzie on his Instagram story holding up her tiny fingers in the shape of a heart. The post was paired with Samantha’s note, which read, “Bye bye @patmcafeeshow we 🫶🏻 you!” The ESPN analyst added his own words of love, writing, “I LOVE YOU GIRLS.” Four words, but packed with the weight of every family goodbye before he boards another plane. And where he’s heading next is the biggest stage in college football.

ESPN College GameDay kicks off its 39th season live from Columbus, Ohio, for a blockbuster matchup we’ve all been waiting for. Defending national champion Ohio State vs the expected national champion Texas. It’s No. 3 vs. No. 1 in a CFP semifinal rematch. For Pat McAfee, it’s year four as a full-time analyst on the iconic pregame show. This week’s show is loaded. Lee Corso makes his final headgear pick, capping off 38 seasons and 430 helmet reveals. The pit will be rocking with Ryan Day, Steve Sarkisian, and even Hollywood’s Glen Powell on site.

Also, Pat McAfee’s $50,000 kicking contest is back for its third year, daring fans to nail a 33-yard field goal under live fire. If that doesn’t scream spectacle, nothing does. Still, there’s more at play here than showbiz. GameDay is in Columbus for the 26th time, more than any other school, and the timing couldn’t be juicier. Just days ago, the ESPN personality found himself in the headlines for a different reason. He was sparring, then squashing a beef with the Ohio State HC. And this twist might just make Saturday even spicier.

Pat McAfee and Ryan Day’s feud

You know Pat McAfee never holds himself back from speaking his mind. This time, he openly questioned Ryan Day’s availability for his show, even suggesting the Buckeyes’ coach might be ducking him out of spite. On air, he cracked, “I’m not saying nasty things. I’m just letting him know that I don’t like him.” Then he also added, “I thought he hated us, so that means, by default, I have to hate you. That is just how I am. That is how I operate.” The jabs caught fire, but within 24 hours, McAfee clarified that he and Day connected off-air and cleared up the misunderstanding.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Turns out, he doesn’t hate us at all. Complete opposite,” Pat McAfee declared. No beef. Just a scheduling misfire. He admitted he was coming off a 20-hour flight from Australia and “in a feisty mood.” The feud ended almost as quickly as it began. Still, when he hits Columbus, all eyes will be on the chemistry between the loudest man in football media and the quiet Ohio State head.

Because while Pat McAfee’s heart may belong to his wife and daughter, his stage this weekend belongs to the sport that made him.