Indianapolis Animal Care Services is facing a critical shortage of kennel space, with more animals needing shelter space as Thanksgiving approaches. As the facility prepares for a temporary holiday closure, the growing pressure has made community support increasingly important.

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Amid the growing concern, Pat McAfee’s wife has now brought attention to the Indianapolis shelter’s situation through an urgent appeal, encouraging her audience to support animals waiting for homes.

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Through her Instagram Story, she brought attention to a special adoption offer aimed at encouraging people to give shelter dogs a home before the situation becomes more difficult. The shelter is offering $10 adoptions through Nov. 25. McAfee’s wife shared the offer in an Instagram Story, urging potential adopters to consider opening their homes to animals in need.

Samantha McAfee reshared an Indianapolis Animal Care Services post on her Instagram Story. The post read, “CRITICAL DOG CAPACITY. $10 ADOPTIONS THROUGH NOVEMBER 25. INDIANAPOLIS ANIMAL CARE SERVICES.”

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The appeal comes as Indianapolis Animal Care Services prepares for a temporary closure during the Thanksgiving holiday. In a Nov. 20 announcement, the shelter said its doors will be closed to the public for two and a half days next week.

Animals will keep arriving during that time, and the shelter will have to care for them without the usual adoption activity.

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The shelter hoped to find homes for more dogs and cats before the Thanksgiving break so it could make room for animals that would continue arriving during the closure.

One of the dogs featured in its appeal was Muchacho, an 8-year-old dog who has been at the shelter since July. Despite spending several months there, he was still waiting for someone to adopt him.

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His case also brought attention to the animals that continue waiting for families while the shelter deals with limited space. The problem has affected Indianapolis Animal Care Services before. When its new facility opened in May 2026, the shelter reached 110% capacity within just six days, despite having additional room for animals.

According to WRTV, the $37.25 million facility that opened in May 2026 has 234 dog kennels, 80 cat condos, and a dedicated medical suite. Even with the added space, the shelter reached 110% capacity within six days. It has continued to rely on the community to find homes for the animals in its care.

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The pressure was not limited to kennel space. In September 2026, Indianapolis Animal Care Services asked the city for an additional $2 million as part of its 2027 budget request. The money was intended to cover staffing and medical expenses at the facility.

Shelter director Amanda Dehoney-Hinkle also raised concerns about the shortage of workers. She explained that fewer staff members were making it harder to manage overcrowding and intake emergencies.

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The layout of the new building added to the workload, as employees needed more time and help to take animals out of their kennels and look after their daily needs.

The shelter’s website says it is operating above maximum capacity and using managed intake. Indianapolis Animal Care Services’ official website states that the facility is operating above maximum capacity and following managed intake procedures.

Appointments are required for stray animals and owner surrenders, with availability depending on the space the shelter has. Walk-ins cannot be accommodated under these arrangements.

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The $10 adoption offer runs through Nov. 25. Because the shelter will be closed to the public for two and a half days next week, anyone hoping to adopt will need to visit before then.