Pat Narduzzi Is Staring Down the End of His 10-Year Pitt Tenure, Warns Phil Steele

Last year, Pittsburgh was riding a roller coaster that only went up (at least in the first half of the season). The team stormed out to a 7–0 start last season. But then that roller coaster took a downturn, or better yet, went into free fall. Injuries derailed the Panthers’ season, and a six-game losing streak sent them limping into a bowl loss (the fight in the bowl game, though, chef’s kiss). Now, preseason expectations say they’ll top their 6.5 win total, but a misfire could leave Head Coach Pat Narduzzi standing in the hot seat.

Can you really blame the fans if they’re nervous? Their QB, Eli Holstein’s health, was the difference between an explosive offense and a revolving door of backup QBs. The defense showed signs of life with increased pressure, but inconsistency last season raised questions about depth and resilience. As the 2025 opener approaches, Pitt needs to avoid déjà vu, or it could spell trouble for Narduzzi, nine seasons into his tenure.

Phil Steele, speaking to Mike Asti, talked about what the Panthers need to do to save their coach. “Keep Eli Holstein healthy for crying out loud. In the first seven games of the season with Eli Holstein healthy, they averaged 41.8 points per game… How about the final five games? Zero touchdown passes, two interceptions, because he was hardly on the field and injured when he did play.”

Steele’s numbers don’t lie. After Holstein went down, the offense cratered, averaging under 20 points a game. “They were playing Nate Yarnell at quarterback, David Lynch, Julian Dugger.” That tells you everything. Pitt won’t get far without a healthy signal-caller. Steele continued to highlight the keys to survival for Narduzzi. “Keep the offensive line healthy, keep Eli Holstein healthy. I think Pitt’s going to be a surprise team this year and improve upon their seven-win total.” Defense gets a thumbs-up too: turnover production is up, and sacks jumped from 31 to 41 last year.

With skill and talent back in the mix, RB Desmond Reed, Holstein, and a more experienced offensive line, the stage is set. But Steele wasn’t shy about the stakes. He said, “If he has a losing season this year, then yeah, he’s clearly on the hot seat… but I don’t foresee a losing season this year. I think he’s done a great job compiling the team.”

So what does all this mean for you, the die-hard Panther supporter, the casual observer, or the office betting pool guru? Pitt has the pieces to beat last year’s win total. A healthy QB and steady OL are their golden tickets. But slip-ups against rivals or early-season fumbles? That raises whispers about Narduzzi’s future. A winning season buys grace. A losing one? Well, games aren’t the only thing Pitt will lose.

Panthers keep the spotlight off QB

The absence of Eli Holstein from Pitt’s ACC Kickoff roster raises questions, but not necessarily alarms. While most would expect a returning starting quarterback and ACC Rookie of the Year runner-up to headline media appearances, Pat Narduzzi’s decision to leave Holstein at home feels more strategic. The Panthers are one of just four teams not bringing a quarterback, an eyebrow-raiser when Holstein was the talk of training camp just a year ago.

Of course, context matters. Holstein is still working back to full strength after a brutal leg injury ended his season in November. Spring ball was quieter than expected for the redshirt sophomore, a likely side effect of a recovery-heavy offseason. By skipping the Charlotte spotlight, he gets to focus on health and mechanics, away from the media glare and narratives that can spiral from a few vague quotes.

And if there is any heat behind the quarterback room storyline, especially after the addition of FCS standout Cole Gonzales, it’ll play out where it matters: on the field in August. Until then, Pitt seems content showcasing depth elsewhere. Offensive anchor Lyndon Cooper and All-American defenders Kyle Louis and Desmond Reid get their flowers instead.