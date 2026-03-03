ACC College Football HC, Who Threatened to Throw a Game, Advocates for Less Fans at Stadium

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Pittsburgh at Louisville Nov 23, 2024 Louisville, Kentucky, USA Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi calls a play from the sideline during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 37-9. Louisville L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium Kentucky USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJamiexRhodesx 20241123_jhp_ar6_0293

While most programs are focused on strengthening their rosters for the upcoming season, one ACC program has turned its attention to stadium changes. ‘That’s exactly the situation for Pat Narduzzi’s Pittsburgh Panthers. Plans are underway to modify the stadium, though it is not exactly a renovation. Instead, the program intends to reduce the number of seats. And surprisingly, Narduzzi has been a supporter of the decision.

“I think it’s going to improve the energy, maybe in that stadium. I think we had the fourth or fifth-largest capacity last year in the ACC after 51,000, but it surely doesn’t look like that in the stadium.” Pat Narduzzi said in response to the proposed stadium change. “I want 51 to look like 51. Obviously, those highlighted seats, those yellow seats make it look like that, but I just think moving everybody down is going to feel a lot better.

Do I love it? No. Did I like it 10 years ago when someone mentioned it? Not really. But I think change is good, whether it’s a new coordinator or a new idea. I think it will improve what that place looks like. The attendance isn’t gonna go down. It’s just moving them closer to the field. It will be a better experience for the players and the fans, I think.”

Beginning next season, the stadium’s upper east and west sections will be closed. This will reduce the capacity at Acrisure Stadium from 68,400 to 51,416. The move aims to improve the atmosphere during football games by concentrating fans closer to the field, something that Pat Narduzzi believes will help. However, it also raises a logical question: wouldn’t reducing the number of seats automatically reduce attendance?

By artificially capping capacity and eliminating nearly 17,999 empty upper-deck seats, Pittsburgh is leveraging the psychology of ticket scarcity. Consolidating the core fan base into the lower bowls traps crowd noise, turning a cavernous stadium into an intensely loud environment that genuinely amplifies the home-field advantage.

The claim is bold from the head coach, but it is not entirely surprising. Narduzzi has a history of making powerful statements, including saying last season that he did not care about winning the game against Notre Dame. So, it raises the question of how reliable his current claim about the stadium changes really is.

Narduzzi’s infamous Notre Dame comment, claiming he’d gladly lose by 100 points because it wasn’t an ACC game, and in a way, threatened to throw the game away, stemmed from a hyper-pragmatic focus on conference standings, not actual apathy. His stadium stance follows this same unfiltered logic, discarding the vanity of a massive, unfilled venue for the tangible benefits of better optics.

Currently, Acrisure Stadium ranks second in the ACC in capacity behind Clemson’s Memorial Stadium, which has a capacity of 81,500. After the change, the Panthers will drop to around 10th in the conference in available seats. The 500-level sections will no longer be available for Pitt fans, while the student section will remain unchanged at around 10,000 seats per game.

Narduzzi’s support for the decision appears to rely more on the hope of improving the stadium atmosphere than on statistical data related to capacity. However, the Pittsburgh administration remains confident in the plan, with Pittsburgh athletic director Allen Greene explaining the vision they have for the stadium moving forward.

“Throughout last season, our administrative team carefully observed every aspect of the gameday experience and identified key enhancements for 2026,” Greene said in a statement. “Our goal is clear: transform Pitt football into a must-attend event, not just another game on the schedule. Today’s announcement is just the first step in showing we’re committed to being both creative and bold in pursuing every opportunity that strengthens our program.”

Whether this capacity change will improve the stadium atmosphere remains to be seen. At the same time, Pittsburgh will also replace the turf to create a new playing experience for the teams and programs using the stadium, starting in the 2026 season.

Another massive stadium change is coming for Pat Narduzzi’s Panthers

While the biggest news from Acrisure Stadium has been the capacity changes, the venue is also scheduled to undergo a turf replacement. The change comes because the Pittsburgh Panthers share the stadium with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which led to several complaints last season. In multiple cases, the Panthers played the day before the Steelers, raising concerns about how well the field could recover between games.

It became an unavoidable issue during the Steelers-Browns game in October, when kicker Chris Boswell slipped while attempting a field goal. And if that wasn’t bad enough, special teams player Miles Killebrew also suffered a season-ending knee injury. So, a change was inevitable to prevent similar situations from happening again.

The stadium will install a new playing surface consisting of Tahoma 31 Bermuda, a blend of Bermuda grass designed to be cold-tolerant and known for its durability and recovery. The new playing surface is expected to be an improvement over the Kentucky bluegrass surface.