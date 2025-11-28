Patience Pays Off for Jim Nagy as Oklahoma Get Major Thanksgiving News

Essentials Inside The Story After a long recruiting battle, adding a premier 2026 receiver strengthens Oklahoma’s rise into the top 15.

The Sooners’ climb from a struggling offense to a top-65 unit explains why elite wideouts are suddenly giving them a harder look.

Another 6’3” quarterback in the 2027 class is already emerging as an early favorite to end up in Norman.

As Thanksgiving week unfolded, Oklahoma eventually got the break it had been waiting for months. Just 12 hours after decommitting from the Badgers on Wednesday night, by the next morning, the Sooners’ long-running pursuit of St. John Neumann’s four-star wide receiver Jayden Petit finally paid off.

“Finally got it done,” Oklahoma’s General Manager Jim Nagy said on X.

Jim Nagy’s message proved how aggressively Oklahoma pursued Petit. For months, the Sooners’ staff had been deeply invested in this recruitment, maintaining constant communication, arranging multiple visits, and showing a level of patience that kept them alive even when Wisconsin appeared to have the upper hand. Reporters close to the program echoed just how heavy the push was.

“There was a lot of patience with the #Sooners staff to flip Jayden Petit. He was a major, major priority,” Oklahoma’s reporter Brandon Drumm replied on X.

Petit’s relationship with Oklahoma grew throughout the year. He visited Norman in early June, after receiving an offer in March. Petit returned in October for the Sooners’ 26-34 loss to Ole Miss and made yet another trip last week. That final visit made it clear the tide was turning. Wisconsin’s struggling offense, with just 13.4 points per game, the second-worst in the country, didn’t help the Badgers’ chances. Oklahoma, on the other hand, won him over with its “coaching staff and player development,” as well as what Petit called “a great fanbase and environment.”

It was also Oklahoma’s broader vision that ultimately sold him. The Sooners have taken a clear step forward offensively under new coordinator Ben Arbuckle, jumping from last year’s 24 points per game and a No. 97 scoring offense to 28.9 points per game and a No. 65 ranking this season. That improvement, paired with Oklahoma’s track record of developing elite wideouts, made an impact.

The program has produced stars like CeeDee Lamb, an All-American in 2019 who totaled 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns before becoming a first-round NFL Draft pick. That kind of pedigree, combined with Oklahoma’s relentless pursuit, convinced Petit that Norman was the right fit.

His addition comes at the perfect time for Oklahoma’s 2026 class, which already added four-star RB Jonathan Hatton Jr. and three-star safety Markel Ford earlier in the week. The Sooners now sit at No. 15 in the 247Sports Composite rankings. Petit joins a wide receiver room that already features Daniel Odom, Jahsier Rogers, Xavier Okwufulueze, and Brayden Allen, setting the stage for intense competition for WR1 down the line.

And with Petit’s production, it’s easy to see why Oklahoma pressed so hard. He recorded 777 yards with 12 touchdowns as a junior and 1,141 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore. Then, in senior year, Petit recorded 54 catches for 1,224 yards and 22 touchdowns in just seven games and finished the year with 1,544 yards and 23 TDs on 69 receptions.

But Petit is not the only recruiting target for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Brent Venables’ team eyes another recruit

The Oklahoma Sooners are breathing fire this season, holding a 9-2 record and a possible playoff berth if they win against the LSU Tigers. And off the field, too, they are recruiting extremely well, as they are eyeing 2027 QB Jamison Roberts. Now, Brent Venables and his staff don’t look at how many stars these players have; they look at the talent they bring in. That’s exactly why 3-star Roberts is on their lookout.

This 6’3”, 190-pound QB is from Saraland High School in Mobile, Alabama, and is the 16th best there and the 53rd best QB in the 2027 class. Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong, too, has predicted Oklahoma to land him.

Even the Roberts look pretty excited after receiving the offer.

“It was pretty calm. Coach Buck [Ben Arbuckle] came in and just said, “After talking with everyone on the staff, we just want to offer you,” Roberts said. “They offered me [Sunday] morning. I just came in there with high hopes, and they offered. It blew my expectations out of the water. I really enjoyed all the conversations and people I met!”

Now with plenty of time to develop, Venables and his team are looking for Robers’ surge and ultimate commitment.