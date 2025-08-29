Patrick Mahomes Forced to Breaks Silence After Leaving Dylan Raiola Unhappy

“Holy (expletive), it’s Patrick Mahomes!” The reaction cut through a star-studded night at Arrowhead, where Nebraska kicked off a much-hyped season with a showdown against Cincinnati. Fans had been waiting months to see Dylan Raiola step onto a big stage again. But Raiola walked in with a little extra hype. Thanks to none other than Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes had promised his young protégé he’d be there. Not just as a casual guest, but as a mentor putting his stamp of approval on Nebraska’s new field general. When an icon like Mahomes shows up in a Nebraska crowd, essentially siding with Raiola against Travis Kelce’s (congrats on the engagement!) old Cincinnati Bearcats, you know it’s serious.

And sure enough, Mahomes delivered. He was spotted in the stands with his wife before kickoff. Mahomes was seen cheering, clapping, dapping up fans, playing the role of proud big brother. But just as the game was starting to really swing, Mahomes did an early dispersal and slipped out. Imagine Raiola at that point. He missed out on a crucial opportunity to get a pat on the back from his mentor after the game. That definitely struck him hard.

But here’s the thing, Mahomes had a pretty obvious reason for leaving the game early. And he even conveyed it via comment when @bleacherreport’s Instagram page posted a video of him and Brittany dispersing. “Got to wake up with the kids in the morning, my bad 😂😂,” he wrote. Yeah, sometimes we tend to forget that behind that swagger is a loving father of two kids.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

This is a developing story…