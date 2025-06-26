Patrick Mahomes Plots Andy Reid Embarrassment as Joey McGuire Reveals NFL QB’s True Colors

Texas Tech Red Raiders are loading the barrel for a major 2025 campaign. After an 8-5 finish last season, coach Joey McGuire has doubled down, bringing in 21 transfer additions—many of whom are expected to play pivotal roles. Lubbock isn’t just buzzing with portal talent and fresh energy; it’s beginning to smell like something bigger is brewing. And while the new-look Red Raiders are working toward a breakthrough season, one name doesn’t need stats or starting reps to stay hyped. 2016 Grad Patrick Mahomes, the Tech legend and NFL megastar, who still bleeds scarlet and black.

What Mahomes did recently says everything you need to know about his Red Raider roots. According to Joey McGuire, the 29-year-old stormed into a room during his golf tournament meet-and-greet after the NFL schedule dropped. “He comes in the room, makes a beeline to me, and he said, ‘I’m going to be at the BYU game. I’ve already started talking smack to Andy Reid, who is a BYU alum, and he said I’m going to try to bring him with me. You better win and all this stuff,’” McGuire said, laughing on What’s Next. “Like, I couldn’t even get it out, and he’s already looked at all that stuff. So like I think—like this guy’s just totally different.”

Joey McGuire then told host Robert Giovannetti the names he had just come off rubbing shoulders with at the tournament. “Greg Maddux was there, you know, which is one of the greatest pitchers of all time… Travis Kelce… got to introduce and talk to Johnny Manziel for a second,” McGuire recalled. But what really stuck with the Tech coach was Mahomes’ unwavering loyalty. “As much as we think Patrick Mahomes loves Tech, like then add in two to three times more… and I hope he gets to do it, and I bet he does, just knowing him.”

The dedication isn’t just public showmanship either. Robert revealed, Mahomes runs his own social content related to Tech sports. “I asked Jaclyn Doll, who’s great, who’s his representative, I said, ‘Are you doing all this stuff for Patrick online about softball?’ and she’s like, ‘Oh no.’ She said, ‘That’s—that’s all him.’” Just imagine in a tight in-season Chiefs schedule, a Super Bowl winner and a multiple-time MVP working for softball.

Even previously, Patrick Mahomes was caught on video mid-commercial shoot, locked in watching Texas Tech softball. “He really is. He’s such a sports fan. So whenever it comes to Texas teams and everything, he really is locked in,” McGuire added. “We’re fortunate to have him as a Red Raider for sure. No doubt. It’s worked out well.”

And November 8? Circle it in blood red. That’s when Texas Tech hosts BYU in a showdown that’s sure to have Mahomes in the house—and likely dragging Coach Reid along for the ride. The most recent hoops clash between the two schools ended 72–67 in Tech’s favor back in January. Much to Mahomes’ delight.

With his voice booming and his loyalties fierce, this isn’t just alumni pride—it’s Mahomes living out his Red Raider legacy like he’s still slinging it on a third-and-17. Fittingly, another Tech legendary quarterback will join Mahomes in history this fall. Graham Harrell, the 2008 grad and air-raid architect, is set to be inducted into the Texas Tech Football Ring of Honor on October 25.

“We are proud to celebrate not only Graham’s induction into the Ring of Honor this season but also his selection to the College Football Hall of Fame,” said Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt. “He represents the best of the best of Texas Tech Football, and we’re excited to add his name to the walls of Jones AT&T Stadium to live on in history.” It’s clear: the past, present, and future of Texas Tech football is rich with quarterback royalty. And in Mahomes’ case, royalty with receipts.

Joey McGuire’s Big 12 hopes ride on breaking a 2008 curse

The buzz in Lubbock is real. After reloading the roster with 21 offseason transfers (one of the best portal hauls in the country). The bar isn’t just set high, it’s practically glued to the Big 12 championship trophy. The expectation? Win the conference. But for Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders, there’s one hurdle they haven’t cleared in over 15 years: getting to double-digit wins.

The last time Texas Tech won at least 10 games was in 2008 under the late, great Mike Leach, when the Red Raiders finished 11-2 and were the talk of the league. Since then, it’s been a cocktail of potential and heartbreak. To snap that streak in 2025, McGuire’s crew will need to win when it matters.

But not everyone’s buying into the hype just yet. Athlon Sports recently dropped its Big 12 predictions and, much like ESPN, didn’t hand Tech the crown. Kansas State took the top spot, followed by Arizona State and then Texas Tech at No. 3. BYU landed at sixth—so hey, at least Mahomes can trash-talk Andy Reid with some scoreboard confidence.