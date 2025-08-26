Patrick Mahomes Ready To Ditch Travis Kelce for Dylan Raiola As Nebraska QB Reveals Chiefs Star’s True Colors

It’s not every day that a college football star gets a vote of confidence from the reigning king of the NFL. But Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola found exactly that in Patrick Mahomes. Imagine two quarterbacks, same jersey number 15, both rocking a similar style and game-day swagger. But with Mahomes already having conquered the NFL’s biggest stages. They actually crossed paths training in Texas, and what started as a chance meeting quickly grew into something special. Now, as the 2025 college football season kicks off, there’s an extra layer of excitement in the air.

Nebraska is gearing up for a season opener against the Cincinnati Bearcats. And in a turn of events, it’s also the former college team of Mahomes’ teammate and best buddy at the City Chiefs, Travis Kelce. Now, Mahomes’ loyalty feels split. Moreover, Mahomes didn’t even go to Nebraska. The guy’s college roots run deep at Texas Tech. So, technically, his college loyalty isn’t with Nebraska or Cincinnati but with the Red Raiders from Lubbock. Despite that, Mahomes is choosing to support Dylan Raiola, the Nebraska QB he’s mentored and bonded with off the field.

“[Mahomes] He’s going to be there [for] the first game, right?” In the recent BTS conversations between the Huskers’ players sparked this question. “Yo, he’s on my side,” Dylan replied. “He’s on our side. We [are] not worried about Kelce. Kelce talking about our Bearcats are coming roaring into the stadium. Nah, nah, nah. We’re good.” There’s a much more probable cause and a high chance of Mahomes attending the game. As it’s happening right at home, in none other than Arrowhead Stadium, the fortress of the Kansas City Chiefs. So when Dylan, the Nebraska quarterback with a striking resemblance and undeniable connection to the Chiefs’ star, takes the field for the Huskers, don’t be surprised if you find Mahomes cheering for the college kid.

The Kelce brothers, both NFL stars with Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Chiefs, and Jason Kelce, have jumped into the conversation about Dylan Raiola’s rise. Being dubbed a “mini Mahomes” is about the way Raiola commands the field with calm confidence, quick decision-making, and a flair that reminds everyone of Mahomes at the start of his journey. “They play the game very similarly,” Kelce said in a podcast. “Obviously, 15, the hair, some of the antics are the same, but Dylan’s got all the tools, man. He’s legit, and the Bearcats are going to have their hands full.” A validation like this from Kelce is a relief for Mahomes, as he is supporting his protege.

Dylan Raiola not so “mini Mahomes”

Dylan Raiola knows the comparisons to Patrick Mahomes are unavoidable. But he’s got a cool, laid-back take on all the talk. The same hairstyle, the athletic plays, the pregame flair, it’s like Mahomes’ twin out there on the college field. But Dylan laid it simply. “I can’t get mad at God for making me look like him,” Raiola joked during a CBS Sports conversation. He explained that it’s really just circumstance. They both played baseball growing up, both ended up at quarterback, and yeah, they share a similar style.

The bond between these two quarterbacks runs deeper than just looks and playing style. Raiola has developed a personal relationship with Mahomes. They train with the same quarterback coach, Jeff Christensen, and have even connected inside the Chiefs’ locker room during great moments like the AFC Championship celebrations. And Raiola compares their relationship to the way Kobe Bryant studied Michael Jordan.

He’s learning from one of the best to carve out his own identity rather than just copying what’s been done before. That’s an important point for Raiola because he’s clear that he’s not trying to be the “mini Mahomes.” More than once, he’s pushed back on that nickname, saying he wants to be his own guy on the field. Even Nebraska’s head coach, Matt Rhule, has stood up for Dylan, pointing out that the Mahomes comparisons, while natural, don’t tell the whole story.