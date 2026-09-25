Patrick Mahomes’ Teammate Offers NIL Support to Keep $1.5M SEC QB From Being Poached to Other Programs

Everybody is talking about Mississippi State because of their QB, who led them into the national Top 25 with a 3-0 start. Kamario Taylor is playing so well and attracting so much attention. That’s why keeping him in Starkville may soon become as important as developing him. And now one of the Bulldogs’ most famous NFL alums is putting his money behind the effort.

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Chris Jones, the Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle and former Mississippi State star, said Thursday that he plans to contribute to Mississippi State’s NIL efforts to help keep Kamario Taylor from becoming another transfer-portal prize.

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“I’m going to donate some (NIL), though; we’ve got to keep this quarterback — we’ve got to keep him around,” he told reporters in Kansas City via On3. “With all these NIL teams spending $45-50 million a year, the salary cap doesn’t exist in college, so definitely trying to keep our quarterback with us.”

This is more than just former-player nostalgia. Chris Jones knows what Mississippi State means to him, and he believes Kamario Taylor has the potential to make his old school relevant again. Besides, he’s just a sophomore and won’t be draft-eligible until 2027, leaving plenty of time for other programs to circle. So Jones’ endorsement is pretty significant for the Bulldogs.

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Imago Credits: Instagram

Kamario Taylor has turned three games into a national audition. The 6’4”, 230-pound sophomore QB leads the SEC with 1,010 total yards and 11 passing touchdowns while ranking second in the conference with 832 passing yards. But it’s his latest performance that made everybody notice him.

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Mississippi State trailed South Carolina 16-0 before Kamario Taylor helped flip the game. He finished with 284 total yards and four touchdown passes in the 41-34 comeback win, including a 43-yard strike to Zion Ragins and a 30-yard touchdown connection with Sanfrisco Magee. That’s how the Bulldogs found themselves rocking the No. 24 on the AP Poll.

The return of a good start also proves lucrative for Kamario Taylor. On3 has placed his current NIL valuation at $1.5 million, a number that could become increasingly relevant if he reaches the transfer portal after the season.

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Mississippi State AD Zac Selmon isn’t pretending that the possibility of poaching doesn’t exist. He told On3’s Andy Staples that the Bulldogs will “be as competitive as we need to be” to retain Kamario Taylor. He also pushed back on the idea that Mississippi State can’t financially compete for elite players, pointing to the program’s ability to keep senior CB Kelley Jones despite transfer interest.

“Sometimes the outside world is like, ‘Why would they stay?'” he said. “Our mindset is why wouldn’t they stay if we put the ingredients around them?”

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David Pollack offered an even more blunt assessment, saying, “Find me another guy that’s more talented than him. There isn’t one.”

Scouts have noticed, too. An NFL scout at the Manning Passing Academy called Kamario Taylor the “most physically gifted passer” in his group, while a Big Ten scout reportedly described him as “absurd.” Even Nick Saban has called him “the truth and the light” and “the real deal.” Chris Jones, meanwhile, wasn’t finished making the case.

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“I think we have one of the best [QBs] in the FBS right now; he’s doing really, really well for us, and he’s young,” he said. “We just have to keep him on our roster because the NIL has changed everything.”

That’s the reality Mississippi State is facing. Kamario Taylor’s rise has made him valuable. His age makes him even more valuable. And with the transfer portal looming at the end of the season, the Bulldogs know what comes next. And Chris Jones is already trying to help make sure Taylor stays put.