Patriots Legend Forced Into Damage Control After Dishonest Jab at Bill Belichick & GF Jordon Hudson Went Viral

When Adam Vinatieri stepped up to the podium for his Hall of Fame induction in Canton, everyone expected a few light ribbings. He took easy swings at Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, and even threw a playful hit at Pat McAfee. But the moment he cracked a joke about his former boss, Bill Belichick, and Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, the internet completely took over. What was meant to be a simple roast quickly turned into a viral storm, leaving the legendary kicker reaching for a microphone a few days later to set the record straight.

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Clearing up the air on Boston’s WEEI radio, Vinatieri addressed why Belichick wasn’t sitting in the front row. There wasn’t any hidden grudge or cold shoulder involved. As Vinatieri explained, the eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach had given him a heads-up long before the event.

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“Well, everybody has a busy schedule,” he said. “Coach Belichick reached out to me months ago, letting me know, ‘Hey, I’m sorry, I can’t make it in; camp’s going on and all that.’”

Adam Vinatieri joined and said Tom Brady and Bill Belichick gave their reasons for not appearing at his Hall of Fame Ceremony. Was it an issue in the end for him, or do they all still have respect for each other. #Patriots #NFL #AdamVinatieri #TomBrady #BillBelichick pic.twitter.com/es4DTh6q2b— WEEI (@WEEI) August 11, 2026

Vinatieri knew full well that training camp was keeping Belichick away. Yet, with a national audience watching, he couldn’t resist taking a dishonest jab and poking fun at Belichick’s headline-making relationship with 25-year-old cheerleader Jordon Hudson.

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“Unfortunately, Bill couldn’t be here right now,” he said. “I thought it was because training camp had already started. But in truth, it’s because he is judging his girlfriend’s cheerleading competition.”

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While the room erupts in laughter, online commentators immediately spun the comment into a personal attack. That led Vinatieri to clarify his intentions, reminding everyone that roast-style humor was the theme of his entire speech.

“If you got mentioned in my speech, you’re very dear to me,” he said. “There’s no animosity… It was meant to be fun. And if you didn’t like it, that means you don’t have a sense of humor.”

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That line probably tells you more about the speech than the Bill Belichick joke itself. Adam Vinatieri wasn’t taking personal shots at old friends. He was doing what he apparently wanted to do on a night celebrating his career, and that’s to thank people, tell stories, and have some fun at their expense.

Tom Brady certainly wasn’t spared. Vinatieri joked that he had more material ready for the former Patriots QB but was worried the GOAT might run onto the stage and pull a “Will Smith” moment. Peyton Manning got roasted over his forehead. Pat McAfee, who held for Adam Vinatieri during their Indianapolis Colts days, received the speech’s most direct joke. So Bill Belichick wasn’t singled out. The problem was that his joke had a little more baggage attached to it.

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Bill Belichick’s UNC situation explains the timing

There was a very real football reason for Bill Belichick being absent. UNC is preparing for its Aug. 29 opener against TCU in Dublin, Ireland, and the Tar Heels still haven’t settled on a starting QB. Four players remain in the competition. Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards Jr. has the most experience. Texas A&M transfer Miles O’Neill brings size and athleticism. Au’Tori Newkirk and freshman Travis Burgess are still in the picture.

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Bill Belichick hasn’t been interested in rushing the decision. Asked whether anyone had separated from the group, he said, “I don’t think there’s a leader in the clubhouse.” But time is becoming a problem. UNC can’t keep the QB competition open forever with TCU waiting around the corner.

And after what happened offensively last season, Bill Belichick has plenty to fix. The Tar Heels averaged just 19.25 points and 289.2 yards per game and ranked 129th nationally in total offense. So, ironically, the joke had a very easy target. The former Patriots head coach really was busy with college football camp. Adam Vinatieri knew it. That is why his WEEI appearance was basically damage control for a joke that got bigger than intended.