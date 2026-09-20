Patriots Star Pins Blame on Bill Belichick for $2.8M UNC Turmoil Involving Son Steve & Michael Lombardi: “Everything Points Back to the Coach”

Bill Belichick arrived at North Carolina with the idea of building the program around people he trusted. Michael Lombardi was the first major hire as his general manager. His son, Steve Belichick, joined him as defensive coordinator. The Tar Heels also brought in players Belichick wanted, but that structure has now taken two major hits. And former quarterback Cam Newton knows where to point fingers.

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“Bill Belichick was responsible for every single person,” Cam Newton said on his ‘4th&1’ podcast on September 19. “Bill Belichick co-signed for Michael Lombardi. Bill Belichick co-signed for his son Steve Belichick to be the defensive coordinator. Bill Belichick recruited C.J. Sadler.”

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Newton also spoke about how it wasn’t just about bad decisions, but the responsibility behind any decision and the weight on the head coach.

“Not to say that C.J. Sadler is a bad kid, but Bill Belichick also recruited Keeyun Chapman. In college, everything points back to the coach,” Newton added on the podcast.

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Michael Lombardi resigned as general manager on September 3. The resignation of Steve Belichick, Bill’s son, as defensive coordinator was announced on September 17. Both departures came during a university investigation into the football program.

Lombardi was not an ordinary GM hire. UNC gave him a three-year contract worth $4.5 million. His annual salary was $1.5 million, making him the highest-paid general manager in college football at the time. The deal ran through January 2028. It also included performance bonuses tied to achievements such as bowl participation, a top-25 finish, an ACC Championship Game appearance, or a playoff appearance.

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Lombardi’s job was to help translate Belichick’s NFL-style approach into the college game. His contract explicitly had him reporting to Belichick. WRAL also reported that the two worked extensively together to rebuild the Tar Heels’ roster. Lombardi even described UNC as essentially an NFL operation during his time there, saying the Tar Heels considered themselves the “33rd” NFL team because of the program’s professional connections. As for Steve Belichick?

Steve Belichick arrived after serving as Washington’s DC, following Belichick’s arrival at Chapel Hill in 2025. He got a $1.3 million base salary that year, and Belichick hired him because Steve served under Belichick at New England for more than a decade. Together, both hires cost UNC around $2.8 million per year. But now, that experiment has been short-lived.

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“I’mma tell you, what makes this whole story even more fishy than that? Michael Lombardi was the highest-paid general manager in all of college football,” Newton said. “Ain’t nobody talking about that. He signed a $4.5 million contract, upwards of $1.5 million. And you did all that. Allegedly.”

UNC placed Lombardi on paid administrative leave on July 27. The university did not initially disclose the reason. WRAL later reported that the investigation stemmed from a personnel complaint involving a former staff member. The inquiry expanded after Lombardi’s departure and included allegations concerning other members of the football program.

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Lombardi resigned on September 3. In his statement, he did not admit to any wrongdoing. He said he felt stepping down was the right move so the team could focus on the 2026 season.

UNC announced that Steve’s resignation would become effective October 27, when his medical leave ends. He had been away from the program since August 6. The timing coincided with the conclusion of UNC’s investigation. The university said investigators found that “certain actions demonstrated a disregard for Carolina’s values and standards of conduct.”

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The school said the incidents were isolated and did not reflect a wider problem within the football program. The investigation covered several areas, including alleged drug use, relationships involving staff and players, and possible NCAA violations.

WRAL reported that investigators asked questions about Steve Belichick and alleged drug use. They also questioned people about alleged relationships involving recruiting staff, players, and assistant coaches. The player incidents have added more pressure.

Up next, the Tar Heels will be hosting Notre Dame on October 3. After a loss to the UCF Knights, they will be keen to add some wins to their 2-2 record. That being said, the Fighting Irish are yet to lose a game as they stand 3-0 at the moment.