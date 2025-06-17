Paul Finebaum Breaks Silence as $10M Texas State Bombshell Fuels Pac-12 Move Rumors

We are at a time when college football has spanned more than 150 years. The history, the culture, and the rivalries are still there, but college football, like everything, has become the victim of time. Just a year back, we saw the Pac-12 being dissolved piece by piece as its 108-year-old history lay in a coffin waiting for someone to perform the final rites. But just like Sisyphus (the Greek king), chained death itself and came back from the underworld, the Pac-12, too, is clawing its way back from that coffin. However, if you ask Paul Finebaum, he has a word of caution for a team that is reported to join the Pac-12.

But before we get into those ‘resurrection’ details, how did we get here? The answer is deceptively simple, layered with irony. It didn’t happen in 2024 because the teams were already pondering the exit, being motivated by the larger revenue streams of conferences like the B1G and the SEC. It’s like how NY Times’ Scott Dochterman put it, “the PAC-12 did not ‘dissolve’. It was intentionally dismantled by Disney/ESPN, who bankrolled the exit of USC & UCLA to the B1G.” But now, the Pac-12 is weathering all these effects and is fighting for its survival.

Pac-12 until now has roped in 7 total colleges for their 2026 season. This comes after they have been given a deadline of July 2026 to have at least 8 full members to maintain NCAA eligibility. So, to do that, the conference brought in 5 colleges from the Mountain West conference, and two (Oregon State and Washington State) were already there. This means they just need one more college to finally seal that FBS eligibility, and that’s where Texas State comes in from the Sun Belt Conference.

Greg McElroy, in his recent June 17th ‘Jox 94.5’ episode, asked Finebaum about the development and its consequences. “Should we be maybe more tuned into another massive shift somewhere within the power four anytime soon?” Paul Finebaum rejected the idea that the Pac-12 was ‘reviving’ and termed them a “collection of rejects and misfits,” and advised Texas State to remain where they are.

“Texas State is probably a better ad than it sounds. Because I think a lot of people aren’t that familiar with what they’ve done. I mean, they have a good program, but it’s just cobbling a bunch of things together.” As for growing concerns within the 4 power conferences? The veteran journalist dismissed any rumors of worry within the conferences and provided his reasoning.

“In relation to the ACC, I don’t see any room for growth right there, and I think the Big 10 SEC conversation has been hashed out. I don’t think either is all that excited about taking anybody else, which leaves the Big 12. They’ve been aggressive in recent years because they had to keep up, but I would be shocked if major tremors start to occur within the power four right now.” Well, the fact that Paul Finebaum is pointing out is true, but Texas State is probably serious about considering joining the Pac-12.

The 5 teams that have joined the Pac-12 till now are Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State. Though their joining was not without controversy, and led to a $55 million lawsuit by the Pac-12 regarding the buyout money. Texas State, on the other hand, might not face a problem in that regard. This is because the buyout for Texas State to exit the Sun Belt conference stands at $5 million currently, but will increase to $10 million after July 1st, 2025. What this means is the team will be better off joining the Pac-12 now than later. And guess what? The rumors aren’t just stories!!

Texas State’s Pac-12 joining rumors get their president’s endorsement

Just recently, an X account with 313 followers posted an Instagram Story with a picture of Texas State’s President with two beavers floating in the San Marcos River. The post wasn’t without its realignment connotations, as it hinted with a scratching chin emoji about Texas State joining the Pac-12. While, ideally, this would have been just a speculation, it got the endorsement of Texas State president Kelly Damphousse,

Damphousse reposted the X post on June 10, which gave fuel to an already burning speculation regarding Texas State. Previously, too, the college had discussions with the Mountain West conference to join them; however, they didn’t come to fruition. Texas State’s AD also hinted at the same, “preliminary discussions with an interested conference.” But what now?

According to recent reports by ESPN, the schools joining the Pac-12 are given the assurance of getting a revenue of over $10 million, which again will be greater than what the programs would be getting. However, for now, the whole thing seems quite complex, with 5 Mountain West teams already owing $70 million in buyout money, and with the Pac-12 in a financial crunch, the move still has several facets attached to it.