Paul Finebaum Calls CFP Committee a ‘Clown Show’ After ACC Commissioner’s Damage Control Attempt for Notre Dame

The CFP Committee, like clockwork, is being made the villain after announcing the playoff bracket for the season. One of the teams that has caused this reaction is Notre Dame, which couldn’t get past the cutoff. Paul Finebaum sounded a harsh verdict on the committee’s decision-making surrounding the picks.

Finebaum’s comments come in the wake of Notre Dame being denied a spot in the playoffs, despite being a 10-2 team. Much to the dismay of the Irish, the team dropped to the 11 spot in CFP rankings after Week 15. The exclusion ends the team’s hopes of repeating last year’s success of playing the National Championship game. Instead of the Fighting Irish, Miami made the cut-off, ranked No. 12 in the initial rankings. The Hurricanes now occupy the 10th position.

“Notre Dame’s resume is good. It’s not great. Is this committee good? No. It was a clown show. We all know that. They changed the rules as they went along,” he said in a December 10 episode of the Dan Patrick Show.

Meanwhile, the ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips is trying to rally support for Notre Dame’s exclusion from the bracket. Phillips shockingly called for the bracket to expand yet again, bringing FSU’s 2023 exclusion into the drama.

“[If] you’re leaving teams out of the Playoff that could win a national championship, then you don’t have the right number,” he said at a recent event. “We experienced it two seasons ago with Florida State, the only undefeated team to not make the Playoff at 13-0. And that’s when it was at four.”

This is a developing story.