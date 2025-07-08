Paul Finebaum Calls Out Auburn AD With Stark Message About Hugh Freeze’s Future

Auburn’s coaching seat is burning hot, and Hugh Freeze is feeling the heat. Two straight losing seasons, 6-7 and 5-7, have replaced the initial excitement with mounting doubt. Instead of a revival, Freeze has stalled the Tigers, leaving fans angry and critics piling on. The problems extend beyond the field; recruiting is down significantly, and with SEC Media Days approaching, the pressure to turn things around is immense. Even Auburn’s athletic department is under the microscope, as Paul Finebaum’s fierce remarks are urging them to seek solutions desperately.

Hugh Freeze’s Auburn tenure has been a significant disappointment. His winning percentage has dropped drastically from 65.8% to a mere 44%, following his 11-14 record at Auburn so far. This sharp decline contrasts starkly with his earlier success and reputation as a program changer. His signature win over Alabama in 2014 with Ole Miss feels distant, and his job security is precarious. Heading into 2025, Freeze’s third chance feels less like a vote of confidence and more like a reflection of Auburn’s limited options. At this point, Auburn’s not betting on Freeze they’re simply out of better options. The worst part?

Now, the inconsistencies have started showing in Hugh Freeze’s recruiting trail too. Now, their 2025 class might look stacked with 26 commits and 20 transfers, but their 2026 class is where the problem lies. Where their SEC-rival teams like Alabama already have 19 commits, they are still hanging on a thin thread with 7 commits. And Paul Finebaum didn’t hold back before landing Freeze and Tigers AD John Cohen with a tough reality check on the McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning podcast.

Auburn’s recruiting momentum has quickly collapsed, and Hugh Freeze is seeing top recruits choose other schools. Four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle flipped to Georgia. Wide receivers Devin Carter and Denairius Gray left for Florida State and Kentucky, respectively. The worst loss was when five-star quarterback Jared Curtis chose Georgia over Auburn. Even Freeze admitted, “It’s hard to feel great” about the sluggish recruiting trail.

With all the major recruiting miss-outs, pressure is mounting more than ever on Hugh Freeze. “We are literally on the deadest two weeks of the year that ends in seven days. We know that. But if Hugh Freeze walks into Atlanta and tries the same song and dance, it will explode, and he will get even more s—– than he already is,” Finebaum said. But the warnings doesn’t just stop there!

Hugh Freeze faces criticism from several quarters

Since arriving at Auburn, Hugh Freeze’s 11-14 record has drawn heavy criticism, most recently from Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin’s sarcastic response to Freeze’s congratulatory golf post on May 19 – “Great job Coach!! Game is on 🔥.” – highlighted Auburn’s plummeting recruiting class. Dead last in the SEC and around 86th nationally, the Tigers’ performance is far below expectations.

However, it doesn’t just stop there as Paul Finebaum echoed these concerns, urging Freeze’s inner circle to address the situation immediately. He stressed the need for accountability, saying, “You need that, and somebody needs to look at Hugh Freeze and say, Coach, enough of this already. We need to work on an address in Atlanta that drops people in their sleep as opposed to, ‘Bryan Harsin s—- and we inherited a mess.’ That’s a tough crowd over there, and he has failed. He has completely lost the summer, and that’s the easiest time of year to win,” Finebaum said.

As SEC Media Days loom, concerns over Hugh Freeze’s leadership at Auburn are growing. The Tigers missed a crucial opportunity to build momentum this offseason, and their struggles only intensify the scrutiny. The initial optimism surrounding the program now seems questionable. While analytics offer a mixed bag (ESPN’s SP+ projects just 6.9 wins) analysts like Paul Finebaum and Greg McElroy believe Auburn could still achieve 8-9 wins. Freeze has delivered consecutive top-10 recruiting classes, establishing a strong foundation. However, with heightened expectations and pressure mounting, he must now demonstrate that this foundation can deliver on the field.

