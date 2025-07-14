Paul Finebaum Confirms Nick Saban’s CFB Future After Failing to Convince Him to Quit ESPN

“I didn’t want to stop working,” Nick Saban states. With almost four decades on the sidelines, having established Alabama as a college football powerhouse and won six national titles, Saban shocked the sporting world in January 2024 with his announcement of retirement. But as it transpired after Saban acknowledged, retirement was not so much his heart’s desire. “I love coaching. But I also wanted to try new things. ESPN gave me a chance to stay close to football,” Saban added on the Pure Athlete podcast. To fans, seeing Saban when he’s unstressed and away from the hustle is odd and endearing.

Even with all the fishing excursions and TV guest spots, a question that simply won’t die persists: Is Nick Saban ever truly finished coaching? The rumors won’t cease. Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy informed Paul Finebaum not long ago that a well-connected college football insider is confident Saban isn’t done. The coaching bug could still be in his system, particularly after his last game came up two yards short of another opportunity at a national championship. Now that Saban’s mentor, Bill Belichick, is coaching at North Carolina, the notion of a return to the sideline isn’t as outlandish.