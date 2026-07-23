Paul Finebaum “Forced” to Defend Lane Kiffin Against $44.7M Rival SEC HC’s “Trash Talking”

Lane Kiffin’s move from Ole Miss to the LSU Tigers in 2025 was one of the most controversial coaching changes in recent college football history. Even as the 2026 season draws nearer, Gators head coach Jon Sumrall trolled Kiffin at the SEC Media Days. Now, Paul Finebaum is going against himself to justify Kiffin’s decision.

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“It was trash-talking. It was also very performative because Jon Sumrall was not staying at Tulane and turned down either Auburn, where he was negotiating with, or Florida,” Finebaum said to Mike Greenberg and Jordan Rodgers on ESPN College Football on July 23. “It was a different situation, and unfortunately, I am forced now to defend Lane Kiffin, which is against every bone in my body, but I will.”

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“He looked at Ole Miss. ‘Can I win a title there, or do I know I’ll win one at LSU?’ Sumrall had an administration at Tulane that was willing to give him the opportunity to stay there, so they could get hammered by guess who? Ole Miss. It was a great line, though, and it played well, not only in this room, but across college football.”

Before his eventual appearance at the SEC Media Days on Thursday morning, Lane Kiffin had found mentions in several questions posed to a few SEC coaches. Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding and Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz brought up Kiffin’s name as they answered questions from reporters during their media appearance. Therefore, it was no surprise when Kiffin’s name received another mention from Jon Sumrall, who signed a $44.7 million contract to come to Gainesville in December 2025.

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Amid the controversy around his exit from Ole Miss, Kiffin sought a friend in distress and found Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall. Just like Kiffin left Ole Miss to take over LSU, Sumrall also left Tulane to take up the head coaching role in Florida. However, while Sumrall had the opportunity to coach the Green Wave through the postseason after accepting the new job, Ole Miss gave Kiffin the option to either stay or leave immediately. He chose the latter and has known no peace since.

According to Sumrall, Kiffin had suggested they were both in a similar situation, an idea Sumrall flatly denied and explained. However, his response to being in a similar situation with Kiffin had a trash-talking undertone, prompting the trio of Rodgers, Finebaum, and Greenberg to debate whether it was trash talk.

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“He’s like, ‘You and I are going through the same thing in November.’ I’m like, ‘No, Lane, we’re not. If you leave, you’re leaving an SEC school to go to SEC school. It’s a little different. I’m leaving Tulane.’ It was challenging to do it,” Sumrall said.

The ultimate jab came when Sumrall claimed he would never leave the team he coached in the middle of a playoff run. To Finebaum and Rodgers, it is easier said than done. Unlike Sumrall, Kiffin did not have the option to coach Ole Miss through the playoffs, and his decision was a result of that.

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Kiffin to stay off social media

To Finebaum, Kiffin’s media day appearance was underwhelming. He claimed, “He was brilliant at saying absolutely nothing.” However, one thing fans would miss in 2026 is his social media posts, especially his tweets, which he has now decided to avoid.

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“So I just got off of everything,” Kiffin said. “Got off of it. Don’t even have the apps, so it’s not even like I read it either… I just wanted to show him I could do it. It’s been really interesting as I look back over my life and my journey, a lot of great things have come when I’ve subtracted things out of my life, and I’ve eliminated them.”

Despite being a random decision, it could help him focus more on his new role and surpass expectations at LSU.