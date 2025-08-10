Paul Finebaum Makes Bold National Title Prediction Aimed at Entire Conference

The last 2 seasons have cracked open the debate for CFB’s top conference because Michigan and OSU have gone back-to-back as national champions, while the SEC hasn’t been close to the crown. So, in the new era of NIL deals and the transfer portal, the B1G is making its case as king. But SEC fans aren’t buying it, insisting their return to glory is coming in 2025. And one of the loudest voices pushing back? Paul Finebaum, the SEC’s sharp-tongued analyst, who’s never been shy about taking aim at the Big Ten’s recent run. But this time, his take goes to a whole new level.

Well, Paul Finebaum has had enough of B1G bragging rights. Now, he’s certain an SEC team will stop the B1G from pulling off a three-peat, and if not, he’s ready to take drastic action. Appearing on Netflix’s Sports Club, Finebaum was asked for his national championship pick. However, his answer came with a bold prediction and an even bolder threat if the SEC doesn’t bring the trophy home.

“It is (going to be an SEC team). And by the way, if it’s not, I’m leaving the country because I am so sick and tired of being harassed by Big Ten fans on our show,” stated Finebaum. So, his target? The entire conference. In his words, “The Big Ten has literally done nothing. They won 2 national championships.” Then he pointed to Michigan, stating, “Michigan won one 2 years ago. They won 1 and a half national championships, I think, before that in 70 years, and they act like they invented football.” So, his message couldn’t be clearer; he’s calling out the B1G’s swagger as overblown and undeserved. Here comes the comparison with the SEC, and Paul Finebaum didn’t pull any punches.

“Alabama has won about 15 national championships in my lifetime. Now, I realize that’s not a good comparison to a realistic lifespan, but I believe Texas are going to win,” mentioned Finebaum. Although it’s a bold call from the veteran CFB voice. But if he’s right, the SEC’s title drought, for teams not named Texas, will stretch to a third straight season, something almost unthinkable in the modern era. Here, B1G fans will be quick to remind Finebaum about Michigan’s 1997 crown and OSU’s titles in 2002 and 2014. But he isn’t backing down.

Well, he’s banking on Texas or another SEC power to silence the B1G faithful who flood his SEC Network show. “It’s going to end all this, and on January 20th, I’ll be the happiest man in America because I won’t have to listen to the Big Tenners, or as my callers call them, the Little Tenners,” said Paul Finebaum. But why is he so sure about Texas?

Paul Finebaum’s reason for choosing Texas

Paul Finebaum is all in on the Longhorns to win it all. “I think the SEC will make it back to the (national) championship game,” he said on ESPN. “And I think it is going to be Texas.” But his reasoning? Steve Sarkisian’s roster. “He has the best team in the country top to bottom… it is his best roster,” noted Finebaum. In his eyes, even with a loss along the way, Texas has the firepower to finish as national champions. And his take couldn’t make more sense.

Look, the Longhorns enter 2025 riding a wave of preseason hype after last year’s CFP semifinal run. On top of that, they return a loaded roster and open at No. 1 in the US LBM Coaches Poll. But the road ahead is no cakewalk. Week 1 sends Texas into enemy territory to face No. 2 OSU. Later, they’ll travel for another top-five showdown against Georgia, the same Bulldogs who beat them twice last season. Remember, in 2024, Texas went a perfect 13-0 against everyone except OSU and Georgia. So, this year, those two hurdles stand in the way of a championship dream. Don’t worry — with Arch Manning under center, there’s reason for optimism. He’s part of the reason, but how sharp is Finebaum’s crystal ball?

Last preseason, he swung and missed on Georgia as his national title pick. But he wasn’t all in, and he also mentioned OSU as a threat. So, that “hedge” ended up hitting, as the Buckeyes went on to claim the title. Now, let’s see if it works this time or not.