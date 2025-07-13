Paul Finebaum Makes ‘Sad’ Mack Brown Admission After Alerting Bill Belichick of His UNC Shortcomings

Travis Hunter is the 2nd best player who plays both sides of the field. Paul Finebaum might be the first. Finebaum just pulled a classic double move, praising one guy with a smile while throwing another under the bus in the same breath. A few days ago, he lit into Bill Belichick’s new era at UNC, questioning if the NFL legend could navigate the nuances of college football. And in that process, he threw Mack Brown under the bus. But now? He’s waxing poetic about Mack Brown, the very guy he criticized.

Let’s rewind for a second. On one hand, you’ve got Finebaum’s take on Brown a few days ago. He said, “Mack Brown did not leave a great cupboard in Chapel Hill. And I think Belichick has recruited well.” Pretty strong words, especially when the shade extends to both past and present UNC coaches. (More on Belichick’s disrespect below.)

But then, out of nowhere, Finebaum spins the narrative. In a separate chat on Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, he says, “And one of my favorite relationships in my career was every Sunday in Bristol, Connecticut. I would, uh, drive to Hartford, about 40 miles away, with an individual and then sit next to him on a plane as I flew back to Charlotte. He would uh get off the plane and then drive to his summer home in the North Carolina mountains. And that person was the former Texas head coach Mack Brown. Uh, you know, just a more enjoyable guy.” Mack Brown went from not leaving a great cupboard to Bill to being an enjoyable guy in a few days.

Oh, and it gets better. Finebaum continued, “He’s on my Mount Rushmore of greatest people I’ve met in the sport,” he said. Wait, so the guy who didn’t leave Belichick much to work with suddenly becomes a legend and a joy to be around? You see where this gets weird, right?

So, here’s the thing. What are we supposed to believe? Is Mack Brown the problem Belichick has to overcome, or is he the hero of Finebaum’s folklore? Either Finebaum is playing both sides, or this is one of those cases of separating art from the artist. Mack Brown might be a joy to be around, but that doesn’t mean he made Belichick’s work easier by giving him good runway. It could be this. But when you hear these comments in a short period. All you can think of is a guy trying to say it all and be it all.

At the end of the day, we all love a good story. But if you’re going to cast characters, keep the script consistent. Because fans notice when the tone shifts depending on who’s in the hot seat. And if you’re Belichick, you’re probably just shrugging; he’s navigated far worse than media doublespeak. But for the rest of us? This is classic Finebaum, who stirs the pot, sips the tea, and maybe forgets who he put in it.

Finebaum doesn’t hold back

Paul Finebaum is known for stirring the pot, and when it comes to Bill Belichick’s transition to Chapel Hill, the pot is bubbling. While introducing Belichick as one of the biggest storylines in college football, Finebaum couldn’t resist the classic backhanded compliment. “There’s Bill Belichick. Anybody heard of this guy? He’s only the most famous NFL coach of all time this side of Vince Lombardi,” he said on air. But it wasn’t long before he pivoted to the tabloid stuff, quipping, “But lately he’s played second fiddle to uh… his girlfriend.” Yep. Right in the middle of football analysis, Finebaum swerved into TMZ territory.

But then, as only Finebaum can do, he zoomed right back into X’s and O’s. He made a fair point, UNC isn’t exactly stocked with five-stars and future pros. “Mack Brown did not leave a great cupboard in Chapel Hill,” he stated. And that’s hard to argue, but does not fit the narrative he made through his new comments. But yeah, the Tar Heels have been in a talent dip, and the Belichick rebuild is real. Finebaum did toss a little credit his way, though. He said, “I think Belichick has recruited well. Can he navigate the nuances of college football? That is really the question.” And it is. Can the NFL’s biggest curmudgeon win over moms in living rooms and four-stars in group chats? That’s the storyline everyone’s watching.

For now, Belichick seems up for the challenge, media jabs and all (including Finebaum’s jab). And if anything, Finebaum’s comments just add more heat to a spotlight that was already white-hot. Chapel Hill may not be Foxborough, but that’s kind of the point. Whether it’s juggling recruits or dealing with pundits like Finebaum, Belichick’s in for a ride. And we are getting front-row seats to a football experiment unlike anything the sport’s seen in decades.