Paul Finebaum Names ACC College Football Program With High Chance to Win National Title

With less than 10 weeks to go before the 2025 season begins, experts now have a good idea of how the most noteworthy teams will perform. People will keep an eye on those who made it to the playoffs and further onwards, and some underdog teams. However, Paul Finebaum is high on the success of one particular team, which might lift the National Championship trophy this year. When Finebaum says something, we know that it’s got some weight to it.

The ACC has some particular teams expected to go big this season. However, the conference’s most successful CFB program, Clemson, is aiming for the big fish. Conversations about the Tigers always include the best possible results in the season. Dabo Swinney has created a legacy with Clemson that not many head coaches have with their respective programs. He is back on track with his record, publishing double-digit finishes once again. Finebaum, however, thinks Clemson has a shot at the National Championship this year.

“Clemson, of course, made it to the CFP last year by winning against SMU,” he said in a July 11 video of ESPN College Football’s First Take. “I think they’re a sure thing to get back, and they may even be a legitimate shot at winning the title. They have, in my mind, the best quarterback in the country in Cade Klubnik. They have an elite defense with perhaps 3 No. 1 picks on there. And Dabo Sweeney, even though he’s fallen off the face of the earth for a while, he’s back now. And I think this is his best team since his last national championship appearance in ’19,” he added.

Swinney has been to the National Championship game 4 times now, and has won the title twice. Cade Klubnik returns as one of the best QBs in 2025, after his impressive season last year. Clemson is the No. 1 team in Sports Illustrated’s latest ACC preseason rankings. And, PFF also ranked the Tigers’ D-line as the best in college football. Klubnik’s 2025 performance alone will have a huge impact on Swinney’s 2025 run-up to the National Title. Clemson has 16 starters returning from the 2024 season, who were key in the program winning the ACC championship last year. Both the offense and defense have 8 returnees each. With Garrett Riley and Tom Allen leading the charge of their departments, Clemson has never looked better.

Swinney has an elite team ready to light up the arena this season, with units primed to book the Tigers a playoff spot, and hopefully more. A former player from Clemson’s rival team had hopes that Swinney is well suited to publish a double-digit season once again.

Dabo Swinney to have a dominating season in 2025, according to former FSU QB

Clemson will face few rivals in 2025. At the end of their regular season, the Tigers will face the Seminoles, who lead the rivalry as of now. However, former QB EJ Manuel, who is now an ACC analyst, thought Clemson could go really big this season. He said in an ESPN appearance that Dabo Swinney’s team will easily go beyond 9.5 wins. “I’m going more here,” he said. Then, Manuel named the man of the hour and the elements that are bound to make that happen.

“The Tigers are going to have a really good defense, and anytime I played or covered Clemson when they were strong on that side of the ball, they were ready to chase a title. You look at Cade Klubnik — a lot of draft boards have him as the No. 1 or 2 quarterback. I’ve watched him grow from a freshman. He’s got two conference titles already. And that young receiver group is really talented. So I see them going over pretty easily,” he added. Clemson’s defensive stars this time include T.J. Parker, Peter Woods, and Avieon Terrell. Though Klubnik takes up much of the limelight, Mel Kiper thinks all three of them could go as first-round picks along with the QB.

Dabo Swinney’s 2025 squad will be roaring loud in the season, that’s for sure. Clemson’s glorious legacy under the coach is one for the books. Along with a few others, the Tigers are a team that will once again command people’s attention this season. The units are primed to book the Tigers a playoff spot, and hopefully more. It’s only a matter of time for us to see Clemson’s brilliance once again.