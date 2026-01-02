Paul Finebaum Names $93M HC as ‘Next Nick Saban’ After Previously Being Highly Critical

Indiana HC Curt Cignetti is just two steps away from scripting national title history after defeating Alabama. Guess where he learned the craft? From 2007 to 2011, the Hoosiers HC served as Bama’s receivers coach under Nick Saban. In a full-circle moment, he is now being compared to a “young Nick Saban.”

“A lot of people say that he (Curt Cignetti) reminds them of a young Nick Saban,” ESPN’s podcast host Mike Greenberg said on January 2. Paul Finebaum quickly agreed with the analysis and outlined why the consensus is spot on.

“Well, he does,” Finebaum agreed. “And Greeny, if you just walked in from lunch yesterday and watched this game, you thought the team that was beating down Alabama was Alabama under Nick Saban. I realized the uniform was similar, but they played just like a Nick Saban team. They beat you to death and made you give up. And that’s what happened.”

