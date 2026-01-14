Paul Finebaum Names $91M Coach Who Can ‘Easily’ End SEC’s Three-Year Curse

The past three years have seen the SEC in decline, with the playoffs and national championships dominated by the Big Ten. This season has been no different. SEC powerhouses Georgia and Alabama tasted the dust as Miami and Indiana rose to the forefront. But it’s not all gloom and doom. A $91 million head coach may end that three-year-long spell.

Paul Finebaum believes that Lane Kiffin can lead the SEC to prominence once again. “He’s not far from the top. Some of this may just be baked into the cake,” he shared in a conversation with ESPN on Tuesday. “He did a phenomenal job at Ole Miss. I think that will travel to Baton Rouge, which should be an easier program to build a national championship contender.”

LSU already boasts four national championships in its glorious history. Determined to carve his name in that legacy, Kiffin is already much ahead of his peers. This transfer portal season, he has already bagged the No. 1 Sam Leavitt to Baton Rouge, along with landing nine wide receivers to strengthen the offensive machinery. So far, LSU boasts the No. 1 transfer portal class, according to 247Sports’. and Kiffin won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

Nearly four years ago, Lane Kiffin had crowned himself as the portal King. He plucked talent from the portal and rebuilt Ole Miss into a play-off contender. Although, for a brief while, Indiana’s Curt Cignetti stole that title, the 50-year-old head coach is working hard to reclaim that title.