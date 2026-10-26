Paul Finebaum Predicts Another Texas Loss but Still Makes CFP Case for Steve Sarkisian’s Three-Loss Team: “Would Pick LSU”

Since the season began, Paul Finebaum has been one of Texas’ fiercest critics. Even after the Longhorns stunned Ohio State, he remained unconvinced, predicting that the wheels would eventually come off. And, well, Texas struggled just as he expected. But after their latest victory over Ole Miss, Finebaum seems to have softened his stance a little. Still, he believes another loss is waiting for Steve Sarkisian.

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While speaking with Stephen A. Smith, Paul Finebaum delivered his unfiltered take on Texas’ playoff hopes, making a bold statement by declaring the Longhorns one of the best teams in the country this season. “I think Texas is one of the twelve best teams in the country, whether they lose two games or three games,” said Finebaum on First Take.

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Defending his stance on the Longhorns’ playoff credentials, the veteran analyst revealed that he took a closer look at their schedule, weighing both their setbacks and statement victories.

Despite everything Texas has endured this season, Finebaum pointed to their impressive wins over ranked opponents, including Ohio State and Tennessee, before highlighting their latest triumph over Ole Miss as another compelling reason why the Longhorns deserve to be in the playoff conversation.

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However, does that mean Finebaum has finally started rooting for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns? Well, not exactly! While the veteran analyst believes Texas has done enough to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff, he still expects the Longhorns to stumble against LSU on November 14.

“That LSU game, though, is really where it’s going to come to a head. And right now, I would pick LSU to win that game. That’s why I’m using the nine-and-three metric. But you have to measure that against what is going on around college football,” said Finebaum.

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Before facing LSU, the Longhorns must get past the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Missouri Tigers. Both are tough opponents, but Paul Finebaum’s comments suggest he expects LSU to hand Steve Sarkisian’s team its third loss of the season, and he has a solid reason to believe that.

The Longhorns are certainly finding their way back to the top, but so is Lane Kiffin and his LSU Tigers. One factor that could strengthen Paul Finebaum’s prediction is LSU’s explosive offense, particularly the performance of quarterback Sam Leavitt.

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Through eight games, Leavitt has thrown for 2,171 yards and 17 touchdowns while completing 70.3% of his passes. Against Auburn last week, he threw for 387 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. He also added 54 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

His dual-threat ability could pose a serious problem for the Longhorns, particularly if their defense struggles to contain him. LSU’s explosive offense has been a major driving force this season, averaging a reported 510.1 total yards and 40.1 points per game through eight contests. However, Texas could face another challenge on offense, as the Tigers have shown they can make life difficult for opponents in more ways than one.

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The Longhorns have surrendered 19 sacks through seven games, while LSU recorded seven sacks against Auburn alone. Adding to the threat, defensive end Princewill Umanmielen entered that contest with eight sacks, making him a player Texas’ offensive line cannot afford to overlook.

LSU is certainly a tough opponent. However, defeating the Tigers is not impossible, and while Finebaum has chosen his side, he believes that if the Longhorns can get past LSU, they could very well find themselves in the championship conversation.

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“If they go to LSU and survive all the other games, and that game is tight, then I think I would continue to make the same argument I’ve been making here. I think Texas,” said Finebaum.