When Kyle Whittingham took charge of the Michigan Wolverines, expectations were high. After all, he had built an immensely successful program at Utah, boasting a winning percentage of nearly 67%. But 11 weeks into the season, things have hardly gone to plan. Michigan sits at 5-5 following a crushing defeat to Oregon, and suddenly, questions are mounting over Whittingham’s job security. Now, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum is adding to the scrutiny.

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During a conversation with Dan Wetzel on the latest episode of The Paul Finebaum Show, Finebaum raised an uncomfortable question about Whittingham’s struggles at Michigan. Highlighting how Utah Utes appear to be thriving in Whittingham’s absence, Finebaum questioned whether his departure had actually worked out better for his former program.

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“Dan, help me out with this cuz basically I’m sure you’ve read I’m just a SEC shill so I don’t follow anything other than what happens down here. The fact that Utah is playing so well, how much does that play into what he left behind, the decision to push him out, and the complete disaster now? Do they are they connected?” Finebaum questioned.

In his response, Wetzel reminded Finebaum that Utah has been a formidable team for quite some time. Even last season, the Utes finished with an impressive 11-2 record. And despite losing their longtime head coach, Whittingham, the program has continued to thrive under Morgan Scalley. Utah has maintained a perfect 10-0 record and remains firmly in playoff contention.

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Speaking of Whittingham’s move from Utah to Michigan, Wetzel pointed out that the coach did not arrive in Ann Arbor empty-handed. He brought several talented players with him, including some names who could have made an already competitive Utah squad even stronger.

“Kyle Whittingham brought John Henry Daly, an excellent edge rusher, to Michigan. Smith Snowden, a quarterback. JJ Buchanan, the wide receiver, like he brought four or five guys that would really give Utah even more of a pop of talent,” Wetzel said.

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Despite having that talent, Michigan failed to utilize the players effectively, prompting Wetzel to state, “Kyle Whittingham as a coach, his legacy is mostly secured. This just, for whatever reason, didn’t gel.”

The criticism is hardly surprising, considering that the Wolverines entered the season with a powerhouse roster and sky-high expectations. However, doubts about the team’s effectiveness began creeping in right from their season opener against the Western Michigan Broncos, where a controversial victory raised eyebrows.

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Now, 11 weeks into the season, Michigan has struggled to deliver against ranked opponents, with its victory over the Oklahoma Sooners standing out as a notable exception.

The game last week was a slap in the face for the team, as it suffered an embarrassing 31-7 defeat to the Oregon Ducks. The loss left fans questioning whether Michigan could even secure a decent bowl-game appearance. At 5-5, this season is arguably one of the worst seasons by the Michigan Wolverines in recent years.

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However, as criticism of Michigan’s new head coach continues to mount, one of his trusted allies has come to his defense. Jim Harding, who spent 12 years alongside Whittingham at Utah and is currently serving as interim offensive coordinator, is standing firmly behind his former boss, insisting that the veteran coach still has plenty left in the tank.

“I think he is as competitive as he’s ever been,” Harding said on Wednesday. “It’s a matter of, I think all of us, me included, you’re trying to learn the kids in this new program, what kind of motivates them? What are the things that you’re really trying to press upon, but yet also embrace everything, the great tradition that is here.”

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“I think there is a learning curve. I don’t want to speak for coach, but it’s a really, really good question. In my opinion, he’s as fiery, demanding.”

Michigan’s leadership seems to be backing Whittingham for now, yet it is unclear how long he will remain in Ann Arbor. That doubt has surfaced since the school decided to bring in Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts to run its own athletic department.