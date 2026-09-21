Paul Finebaum Sees $69M SEC HC’s Playoff Hopes Hanging by a Thread After Week 3 Disaster

After a strong run last year, Texas A&M entered the season ranked No. 9 in the AP poll. Mike Elko had one main job, which was to lead this team into the new 12-team college football playoff. Instead, the Aggies got stunned right at home in Kyle Field during Week 3. An unranked Kentucky team came into College Station and beat them 31-21, leaving local fans completely speechless.

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Things actually looked entirely manageable early on during the game, with the teams locked in a tense 7-7 tie at halftime. But the second half turned into a nightmare. Kentucky scored 21 unanswered points while the Aggies’ offense could not move the ball down the field.

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Quarterback Marcel Reed struggled with his accuracy, and the defense missed basic tackles. A close, winnable game turned into a slow disaster in front of 100,000 home fans. ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes the temperature is rising fast on head coach Mike Elko, and the timing could not be any worse.

“There’s no reason under the sun for Kentucky to go to Kyle Field and win a game,” Finebaum remarked on The Matt Barrie Show. “It’s just impossible to believe when you consider what that program puts into it.”

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Imago Credits: IMAGO

What made the afternoon a total disaster from the very start was the sight of Terry Bussey getting carted off the field on the game’s opening kickoff. The star wide receiver cut awkwardly, hurt his right leg, and could not put any weight on it as medical staff helped him off.

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He later returned to the sidelines in street clothes, leaving quarterback Marcel Reed without his top explosive weapon. With defensive back Bryce Anderson also banged up later in the secondary, Texas A&M did not just lose a football game. They got physically beaten up and depleted before their hardest stretch of the season even starts.

Elko is playing under a massive six-year, $69 million contract that locks him in through 2031 and pays him a cool $10.75 million for the 2026 season alone, loaded with heavy financial bonuses for SEC titles and playoff appearances. That is a staggering investment for a fanbase expecting a championship return, but after the Kentucky disaster, the path back to the postseason suddenly looks like a mountain to climb.

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What makes it sting even more is that the Aggies were practically invincible at home last year, going a perfect 7-0 at Kyle Field. Kentucky didn’t care about the history, as they went on to capture a road win they hadn’t pulled off against A&M since 1952.

The loss also dredged up some incredibly uncomfortable, ironic memories for the program. Finebaum compared the meltdown to South Carolina’s infamous collapse against Texas A&M last season, where the Gamecocks blew a massive halftime cushion.

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This time around, the shoe was on the other foot, and it was the Aggies left standing in absolute shock.

Now that they stubbed their toe so badly on their own turf, Elko and the Aggies have officially burned their only safety nets. Their entire playoff run faces sudden death next week, and they will have to fight for their lives on the road. Texas A&M travels to Baton Rouge on Sept. 26 for a high-stakes 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff inside a hostile Tiger Stadium. Playing LSU on the road for the second consecutive season means Elko must march his vulnerable squad directly into the most deafening environment in the SEC.

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Host Matt Barrie fully agreed with Finebaum’s grim forecast.

“That game between A&M and LSU could be an elimination game with what’s ahead for both schools.”

LSU will be looking to take advantage of the Aggies at their most vulnerable, and when you look at the cold, hard numbers, a second loss this early in September is a death sentence in the modern SEC. If the Aggies drop next week’s game against LSU to fall to 2-2 on the season, their statistical probability of making the College Football Playoff plummets from a comfortable 64% all the way down to a measly 4.2%.

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The playoff selection committee historically shows zero mercy to two-loss teams in September, leaving Elko with his back firmly pressed against the wall.

The road ahead doesn’t give them a single second to breathe either, making next week a literal must-win to save the entire season.

After the high-profile war with LSU, Texas A&M still has to navigate a brutal gauntlet that includes road trips to No. 9-ranked Alabama and No. 22 Missouri, alongside a highly anticipated final-week rivalry game against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns.

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Elko did not try to sugarcoat the Kentucky loss after the game. “There’s no positives,” he admitted to reporters. “Not an ounce of a positive anywhere. There’s a product that’s not good enough. That starts with me.” Now, he has less than a week to fix it.

Mike Elko’s $69 million contract means expectations are championship-or-bust, and his coaching staff faces a frantic race against the clock to fix Marcel Reed’s passing mechanics before the Tigers end their season for good.