Paul Finebaum Shows No Mercy in Scorching Reaction to Thomas Castellanos’ Alabama Comments

Thomas Castellanos has been floating around the ACC, from Boston College to UCF, and now FSU, looking for where he belongs and an opportunity to make a name for himself. The Seminoles’ crew, headed by Mike Norvell, is taking a big gamble with Castellanos to bring some life to an offense that stuttered during the previous season. But this time, Castellanos isn’t just putting in the work behind the scenes; he’s talking big as well. Now, this is where the tale gets interesting.

In a recent interview, he made a pointed remark about Florida State’s Week 1 opponent, Alabama, that’s already gone viral. “I wished for moments like these, I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama.” Castellanos said to On3. “They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me.” For a player who’s had his highs and lows, and who’s currently at his third school, the confidence is striking. Paul Finebaum, the SEC’s go-to provocateur, wasn’t about to remain silent on Castellanos’s remarks.

On the McElroy And Cubelic show . Finebaum was asked, “What do you think is the deal right now, Paul, with people speaking as confidently as they do in public?” His response to this? Pure Conviction. “When you get to a university, you know what you are taught, how you are taught, and really do you listen to what you’re told?” Finebaum continued, “So you got one guy who popped off, and I think what he did was he just took low-hanging fruit.” Finebaum attributes it to the new media environment that there’s always someone listening to whatever you’re saying and always someone willing to twist and spread it just to be in headlines. Castellanos went off on Alabama, stating they’re not as good without Saban. He was shooting at the easiest, most obvious target in college football was a case of “low-hanging fruit,” in Finebaum’s words.

Finebaum continues, “When I saw it yesterday, I laughed. I mean, some people in the media love stuff like that, I think it’s a terrible look for him and the university, and does it make people mad? Yes, of course.” He continues by pressing on that rupture. “It’s the first game of the season but the motivation [for Alabama players] comes in that the perception is that Florida State sucks.” For Florida State, which just went through a dismal 2-10 campaign in 2024, it’s particularly dangerous to provoke the bear. The Seminoles were the ACC’s punching bag last season, and Castellanos’s bluster—albeit perhaps intended to inspire his squad—is only serving to make it that much more desirable for Alabama to humiliate them.

Finebaum presents a highly significant factor to invalidate Castellanos’ claim. “They had the worst season last year that any major team has probably ever had… It’s impossible for me to respect Florida State, and this comment just made it even worse. I think Alabama will go in there and obliterate them.” The Seminoles came rolling in with sky-high hopes, and everyone from ESPN to the fellow sitting at the sports bar down the street was mentioning them as ACC contenders. But at season’s end, they were college football’s punchline, sitting at 2–10 and ineligible for a bowl.

It’s the type of collapse that’s hard to fathom unless you witnessed it yourself. They even created a new low for the worst conference record in program history, finishing 1–7 in the ACC. The defeats mounted—Georgia Tech, Boston College, Miami, North Carolina—and the team appeared disarrayed and demoralized. “I just believe Alabama just has a very good team and I don’t believe Florida State is in any kind of shape, this comment or not to hold its own against Alabama so it’s going to be a blowout it’s going to be a wipeout, this comment will be shoved down,” said Paul.

Alabama’s 2025 roster is deep with blue-chip talent, as Saban himself is backing Bama’s recruitment. The quarterback prospects, such as Ty Simpson and Dylan Lonergan, are high recruits. Running backs Justice Haynes and Jam Miller are standouts. The deep receiving corps features Germie Bernard and Ryan Williams. Experienced players on defense, such as Domani Jackson and Deontae Lawson, are ready to shut down an offense. Castellanos is talented, for sure, but the Seminoles have a long way to go before they can match up with a powerhouse such as Alabama.

Thomas Castellanos draws heat for Shedeur Sanders’ imitation

Just when you thought the drama surrounding Florida State’s season couldn’t possibly get any bizarre, along comes another: Thomas Castellanos is in the hot seat for mocking Shedeur Sanders‘ viral “passing the keys” gesture. Florida State just secured a high-profile pledge from four-star class of 2026 quarterback Jaden O’Neal. To commemorate, Castellanos and O’Neal took a photo where Castellanos gives the “keys” to O’Neal, representing that O’Neal is up next to be the face of the program. It’s a great concept, except everyone right away knew it was a flat-out replication of what Shedeur Sanders did last season with Julian Lewis at Colorado.

Social media erupted with “Why must everyone replicate Colorado?” and “Where is the creativity?” posts. User chimed in to criticize it as a “stolen idea.” It’s not merely about the picture, though. Once you’re targeted by a fanbase, anything and everything a player does will be scrutinized and criticised. Castellanos is already in the spotlight for his brash comments regarding Alabama, and now critics are criticizing him for a lack of imagination off the field, as well. The whole situation brings to light how much college football has evolved. Nowadays, as much as it is about wins and losses, it’s also about branding, viral moments, and keeping your program in the conversation. Now all eyes are on Castellanos. And for his sake, and FSU, he’d better hope he can back it all up.