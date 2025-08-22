Paul Finebaum Turns Down Nick Saban to Name $60M ESPN Figure To Takeover Lee Corso Tradition

Saturday mornings in America won’t feel the same. For nearly three decades, fans woke up to the pageantry of College GameDay for Lee Corso’s headgears. Back in 1996, the man turned college football TV into theater when he donned the Brutus Buckeyes’ oversized headgear and called Ohio State over Penn State. The crowd went wild, and a tradition was born. Fast forward to today, the legend’s 286-144 record makes him one of the most accurate showmen in the sport. But now with him stepping away, does someone have to carry the torch? Paul Finebaum thinks so.

On his show via ESPN, Paul Finebaum didn’t waste time on speculation. When asked about a replacement, he flat-out mixed the biggest name in coaching. “I don’t think [Nick] Saban will,” he said. “That’s not really Saban’s lane. I think they already have that guy there who is perfect for it, and that’s [Pat] McAfee.” And that’s his pick. And like that, the sport’s sharpest voice passed the torch from a 90-year-old legend to a $60 million entertainer, Pat McAfee.

From a studio in 1987 to rowdy campuses in the ‘90s, only one figure endured every twist of GameDay’s evolution. And now, as the curtain falls, the 2025 season will mark the final ride for Coach Corso. The man who never said, “Not so fast, my friend,” without some swagger will take his last bow. So, can Pat McAfee fill the shoes? After all, he was once a booming NFL punter with two Pro Bowls and an All-Pro nod. He traded cleats for charisma in 2017 and never looked back. His show is a cultural circus, his energy is untamed, and on GameDay, he’s already turned chaos into chemistry. If anyone understands entertainment married to football, it’s him. And Paul Finebaum sees him as the heir to the headgear crown.

When Lee Corso announced his retirement, Pat McAfee didn’t hold back his admiration. “He’s still got it,” he said. “Still quick. Refuses assistance when we’re talking about steps or anything like that.” And yet, while Paul Finebaum hands the crown to the analyst, not everyone agrees the headgear tradition should live on. Rece Davis, the calm conductor of the GameDay orchestra, came in with a “not so fast” narrative. “I think I’m going to have to tackle anybody that tries to do a headgear pick other than Lee Corso,” he said. To him, the tradition is sacred. “That, to me, is his signature moment, and it should stay with him, in my judgment,” he added. So, who’s right?

The human side of the legacy

Regardless of where the headgear goes, the love for Lee Corso is unanimous. For nearly 30 years, Corso turned what could’ve been a rigid pregame show into must-watch theater, bringing personality into a sport that often takes itself too seriously. Even Nick Saban, who’s no stranger to measured words, tipped his cap. “Lee Corso is a phenomenal person,” he once said. “A real professional has been a part of the show and the tradition of the show for 20-something years. We’re all gonna miss him.”

No one knows that better than Kirk Herbstreit. His voice cracked when talking about Lee Corso’s decision. “It’s a tough thing to accept,” he said. “I’ve talked with him quite a bit… I think the best thing I can say… he’s at peace with his decision and where he is.” As Pat McAfee put it, “He was an energy. Had an aura around him at all times… it’s guys like him and Charles Barkley who understand that you are allowed to be entertaining, allowed to be funny, allow people to enjoy the experience while they’re watching and learning about sports.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That love will hit its peak on August 30, when College GameDay sets up in Columbus, Ohio. Fittingly, Lee Corso’s final pick will come down to the Buckeyes, his first love in headgear lore, or No. 1 Texas. One last headgear slam.