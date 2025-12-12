Paul Finebaum Urges $87M CFP Coach to Consider Michigan Job if He loses Round 1

The College Football Playoff’s round 1 brings some high-profile matchups, and the stakes have never been higher for the coaches. Brent Venables is looking to run deep in his first-ever playoff qualification. On the opposite side, Kalen DeBoer looks to calm down the mounting, sharp opinions from Bama fans. But Paul Finebaum advises one of the two coaches to ditch their jobs upon losing the game.

The ESPN broadcaster advised Kalen DeBoer to leave Alabama for Michigan, since the Tide’s opinion has never been in his favor.

“Should Alabama lose. I don’t need to tell you what it’s like for Alabama to have consecutive four-loss seasons. I think he would take a deep breath and perhaps look at it, assuming that the job is still open.”

I would advise him to look at it because the winter in Alabama after a four-loss season for two consecutive years for Kalen DeBoer will be very cold,” said Paul Finebaum on December 12.

