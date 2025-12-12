brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

Paul Finebaum Urges $87M CFP Coach to Consider Michigan Job if He loses Round 1

ByKamran Ahmad

Dec 12, 2025 | 11:40 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

Paul Finebaum Urges $87M CFP Coach to Consider Michigan Job if He loses Round 1

ByKamran Ahmad

Dec 12, 2025 | 11:40 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The College Football Playoff’s round 1 brings some high-profile matchups, and the stakes have never been higher for the coaches. Brent Venables is looking to run deep in his first-ever playoff qualification. On the opposite side, Kalen DeBoer looks to calm down the mounting, sharp opinions from Bama fans. But Paul Finebaum advises one of the two coaches to ditch their jobs upon losing the game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The ESPN broadcaster advised Kalen DeBoer to leave Alabama for Michigan, since the Tide’s opinion has never been in his favor.

“Should Alabama lose. I don’t need to tell you what it’s like for Alabama to have consecutive four-loss seasons. I think he would take a deep breath and perhaps look at it, assuming that the job is still open.”

ADVERTISEMENT

I would advise him to look at it because the winter in Alabama after a four-loss season for two consecutive years for Kalen DeBoer will be very cold,” said Paul Finebaum on December 12.

This is a developing story.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved