North Carolina OC Bobby Petrino’s Brother Set to Join ACC Rival’s Coaching Staff – Report

Just a day after North Carolina hired Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator, another member of the Petrino family has entered the ACC coaching ranks. Surprisingly, Paul Petrino, who was the offensive coordinator of South Alabama, isn’t joining his brother at Bill Belichick’s program. Instead, he is moving to a conference rival of the Tar Heels.

The news was broken by ACC Network’s Jody Demling, who revealed that Louisville is hiring South Alabama’s offensive coordinator, Paul Petrino, the brother of Bobby Petrino, for a senior role on its offensive staff, to work with the tight ends. Paul would be joining his son, Mason, who has been part of the program’s staff as a graduate assistant and quality control coach since 2024.

(This is a developing story)