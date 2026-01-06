Dante Moore May Have Just Won Indiana Hearts Everywhere With His Fernando Mendoza Take

The CFP semifinals are almost here, and every remaining team is chasing the coveted title. But that didn’t stop Oregon quarterback Dante Moore from surprising many when he shared a wholesome take on Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza ahead of the Peach Bowl. Moore showed class with his respectful comments, earning praise from the Hoosiers’ faithful.

“He’s somebody that works his tail off and plays as a very smart quarterback,” Moore said in the pre-game press conference. “The biggest thing I take away from him is that he gives glory to God through his success and accolades. I appreciate that. I respect him.”

Both Oregon and Indiana are entering the matchup after comfortable quarterfinal wins over Texas Tech and Alabama. The semifinal clash has become more intriguing because neither team faced real pressure in the previous round. The unbeaten 14-0 Hoosiers have already played the Ducks earlier this season, and Indiana won 30-20 at Autzen Stadium. And that history adds another layer to the Peach Bowl showdown.

