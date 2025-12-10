6”7 Georgia Athlete Kirby Smart Gave up On Hits Transfer Portal for Second Time

It was a bittersweet Tuesday for Georgia supporters. They’re celebrating former Bulldog tight end Pearce Spurlin’s return to football while accepting that the Bulldogs won’t be the ones benefitting. Spurlin confirmed on December 9 that he will place his name in the transfer database on January 2, 2026.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“A huge heartfelt thank you to Coach Smart and everyone at the University of Georgia for supporting me every step of the way,” he penned, appreciating the program’s support throughout his medical absence.

The 6’7 sophomore, who once medically retired due to a congenital heart condition, has received full clearance to play again. But NCAA rules prevent him from returning to the field for Georgia, leaving the portal as his only option.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before stepping away, Spurlin was one of the top prospects in his class, rated the No. 2 tight end nationally and appeared in six games as a freshman in 2023, recording three receptions for 60 yards. Not to forget the season-long 31-yard catch during the Orange Bowl victory. With both of his parents, Pearce and Christy, having graduated from Georgia, Spurlin arrived in Athens intent on carrying the family legacy forward. That path was abruptly interrupted when his underlying heart condition resurfaced, ultimately leading to a medical retirement. By March 2024, Kirby Smart confirmed that Spurlin would no longer be able to play.

“He’s going to have to take a medical disqualification,” the coach announced. “He will no longer be able to play football.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after the announcement, the 6’7, 240-pound tight end took it to social media, announcing his congenital heart condition, which made it impossible for him to continue playing contact sports. But that didn’t deter him from supporting the Dawgs in a different role. With a tight-knit locker room chemistry, Spurlin remained on scholarship, continuing his academic studies in management.

“Over time and after discussion and counseling with medical specialists, Spurlin and his family have made the decision that he will no longer play,” the official statement read. “They (Georgia) will continue to provide him with the support he needs as he goes through this transition.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

His heart condition had nearly put an end to his football career. But 2025 saw him make a comeback.

Pearce Spurlin set to return to the gridiron

A four-star recruit out of South Walton High School, Santa Rosa Beach (Florida), he received multiple accolades and was selected for the All-American Bowl. His collegiate career had nearly ended. But a successful surgery marks his return to college football. In August 2025, Pearce Spurlin underwent heart surgery, receiving the green light to continue chasing his football dreams. Being hearty and healthy again, he would have preferred to stay at Athens, playing alongside the Dawgs. But according to the NCAA’s medical disqualification rule, he won’t be able to make a U-turn.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I owe everything to the Lord for watching over me and to my incredible doctors here at the Cleveland Clinic,” he shared on Instagram following his surgery. “I would also like to thank everyone who has reached out and prayed for me.

I am beyond grateful and blessed to report that I have received full medical clearance to return to play this game that I love,” he announced on social media today.

The Georgia Bulldogs are losing a cherished face to the portal. Yet, the fans couldn’t be happier for Spurlin.