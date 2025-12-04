Penn State Alum Announces Big Terry Smith Decision As James Franklin Void Gets Deeper

Penn State’s search for a new head coach has hit yet another wall, but the biggest obstacle for the fan-favorite internal candidate, Terry Smith, may be a ghost from the program’s past. Reportedly, top Penn State donors are pushing for Smith’s hiring. However, neither AD Pat Kraft nor the Board of Trustees is convinced. Their hesitation reportedly stems from Smith’s loyalty to Joe Paterno.

“Include the BOT on that too,” Penn State alum and analyst Landon Tangwall shared on X. “They don’t want Terry because Terry = Paterno acknowledgement and that’s the last thing they want.”

Joe Paterno remains one of the most highly successful coaches in Penn State history. However, the ‘Jerry Sandusky scandal’ remains a dark chapter that Penn State wants to forget. In 2011, assistant coach Jerry Sandusky was accused of sexually abusing student-athletes on the campus. According to reports, head coach Paterno was aware of his actions. It comes as no surprise that the Nittany Lions want to do less with Paterno’s legacy.

Last month against Nebraska, Terry Smith donned a pin with the number “409,” representing Paterno’s career wins. This was an acknowledgement of his time playing under and being a mentee of Paterno. As such, this affiliation has become a hurdle for him to earn the HC seat.

Post-game, Smith paid tribute to his former head coach. “I’ve always acknowledged Joe Paterno. I wouldn’t be here if he hadn’t coached me and taught me,” Smith shared after beating Nebraska.

It doesn’t get more clearer than this. As Tangwall puts it, Smith’s devotion to Joe Paterno does not fit well with the Board of Trustees. However, on the other hand, Penn State faithful have run out of patience. More than 50 days have passed since AD Kraft was on the head coach hunt. After pursuing Nick Saban, Curt Cignetti, Matt Rhule, and others, Penn State failed to find its man. A new hope emerged when BYU’s Kalani Sitake’s name emerged, but the Cougars swiftly locked him with a six-year contract.

On Dec. 4, reports revealed that Jeff Brohm became the latest head coach that PSU had approached. But in a recurring pattern, Brohm turned down the offer.

“Sources: Jeff Brohm has turned down overtures from Penn State to remain at Louisville,” Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde reported. “He and the Louisville administration continue to work on new contract terms that should be finalized in the near future.”

PSU is back to square one, and naturally, PSU fans are frustrated.

PSU fans run out of patience, continue “Hire Terry Smith” chants

For the Nittany Lions faithful, Terry Smith has emerged as their top pick to lead the program. The reasons are obvious. Smith is a Nittany Lion through and through. Being a three-year starter as a wide receiver under Joe Paterno, he tied multiple program records in his playing career. That experience also spilled over into his coaching. After firing James Franklin, Smith led the Nittany Lions to three back-to-back wins.

For the No. 2 preseason program, whose 2025 season had nearly drowned under Franklin, Terry brought hope and bowl eligibility. Naturally, PSU fans want Terry Smith as their head coach.

Moreover, at a time when Franklin steered away at least three PSU commits to Virginia Tech, Terry Smith secured a commitment from four-star quarterback Peyton Falzone to Penn State. The 6’5, 200-pound ranks No. 19 as a QB in the Class of 2026.

Smith had already won over the hearts by the end of the Nebraska game. In the following matchup against Rutgers, fans witnessed a plane flying above the stadium with a banner that read: “Pat Kraft- Hire Terry Smith.”