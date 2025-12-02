Penn State Appears to be Ready For Kalani Sitake Decision with Rumored Plan B

In the high-stakes game of college football coaching musical chairs, Penn State is playing its hand carefully, with a top target in its sights. The Nittany Lions’ search for their next leader has led them to zero in on BYU’s Kalani Sitake, but the Nittany Lions aren’t waiting idly by without a contingency plan.

“Flight Tracking. Brian Hartline getting a Penn State HC interview done tomorrow?” reads the caption of Barstool Sports’ Liam Blutman’s tweet, sharing a picture of a flight ticket. “Will work to confirm.”

The ticket featured details from Flightradar24, showing a private flight with the call sign EJA640A from Columbus (CMH) to State College (SCE). Considering that trip, it could be Hartline, whose name has already surfaced for several coaching jobs, including Kentucky. His recruiting success backed that up.

While Hartline consistently brings in five-star talent at OSU, 247Sports named him National Recruiter of the Year in 2020. With James Franklin’s departure creating a void, hiring a rising star like Hartline could be a strategic solution for Penn State. Besides, his rise through the ranks has been meteoric, from quality control coach to OC, and his coaching has built a ‘wide receiver factory’ at OSU.

While his talent may be a good fit, this only applies if Sitake is not willing to take the Penn State reins. And there’s a 50-50 chance of that. While Sitake called the reports linking him to jobs “a good sign” because it means “things are going well for us,” his latest comment about PSU’s interest tells a different story.

“I think I already commented on it before,” said the BYU HC. “I’m all about the Big 12 Championship and keeping our team focused on that, so we’re going to avoid all of the distractions.”

And that clarity of thought may force PSU to consider a second option. But it hasn’t stopped the coaching rumor mill.

“BYU coach Kalani Sitake is the focus of Penn State’s head coaching search,” wrote ESPN’s Pete Thamel. “No deal has been signed, as the sides continue discussions. The sides have met, and there’s mutual interest.”

Still, BYU is on the rise under Sitake, which could help keep this talent with the Cougars.

Can Kalani Sitake stay at BYU or not?

Kalani Sitake is in his 10th season as BYU’s HC, so he knows the program inside out. Since taking the reins in 2016, Sitake has built an impressive 83-44 record, while since 2024, BYU has been the winningest program in the Big 12, racking up a 22-3 record. With that, it’s clear: Sitake’s leadership is paying off, but BYU is now in a very critical situation.

If Sitake leaves before the conference title game, it could distract the players, potentially costing them not only the Big 12 title but also ending their national championship hopes. Beyond this title and his stats, the relationships and loyalty Sitake has built at BYU also stand out.

This past July, Kalani Sitake was named a senior associate AD at BYU, along with his HC responsibilities.

“I think the role came because I have a great relationship with our president (Shane Reese), our vice president (Keith Vorkink), and our athletic director (Brian Santiago),” stated Sitake. “So the relationships have been amazing for me.”

Now, with his success and rising profile, the big question after this season will be about what Sitake decides to do next.