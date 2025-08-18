Penn State Athletes Throw James Franklin in the Pool, Against His Choice

James Franklin’s message at B1G Media Day went beyond X’s and O’s. It was all about people. Yes, from the start, he made it clear: if you don’t value relationships in this game, you won’t last. Here, Franklin stressed that PSU’s edge comes from being intentional. Building real connections not just between coaches and players, but also among the players themselves. In a world full of schemes, recruiting battles, and NIL noise, Franklin’s approach hits deeper.

On August 17, Penn State Football dropped a hilarious clip of athletes tossing James Franklin into the pool. The post racked up 10K likes fast, with the caption, “Well that was a quick 10K likes 😂.” And the clip showed just how close Franklin is with his team. But it wasn’t exactly his idea. PSU football’s own X post captured the fun, writing, “Cannonball! (not by choice) 😂” as his players enjoyed the moment. Simply put, it was a perfect glimpse of trust, camaraderie, and the lighter side of PSU football. But is this relationship-first approach the only thing putting PSU’s HC among the top CFB coaches?

Here’s the thing: Penn State is buzzing. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 2 in the first AP Poll, just 2 votes shy of the top spot. So, the hype is real, and the national media is all in on their 2025 potential. Now, with the spotlight brighter than ever, James Franklin takes center stage. The 12th-year HC has been selling his vision for over a decade. But this fall might be his best shot to break through and silence the critics. Because Franklin’s story is now one of CFB’s hottest headlines. CBS Sports recognized him as the preseason Coach of the Year, cementing his status as a top-tier leader ready to make 2025 his defining season. But what is the magic behind Franklin’s success?

Keeping stars in Happy Valley. Yes, he convinced elite talent to stay, turning potential departures into a powerhouse lineup. The roster is stacked: skill, depth, and youth all coming together. “Like Ohio State and Michigan before him, Franklin managed to convince key pieces of his 2024 squad to turn down the NFL and return for another season,” stated Shehan Jeyarajah. “Quarterback Drew Allar, running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, and defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton all would have been early draft picks. The development of the interior offensive line and addition of receivers Kyron Hudson and Trebor Pena make this one of the most talented rosters in Penn State history.” In short, Penn State are built to dominate.

James Franklin’s road to the CFP

This season is a defining moment for James Franklin. Entering his 12th year with the Nittany Lions, he’s got the roster, the experience, and the chance to prove he can win it all. So, one year removed from PSU’s first CFP appearance, the spotlight is brighter than ever, and the pressure is on. But Franklin’s team looks ready for the challenge.

And the path to the postseason is clear: take down the biggest opponents. OSU, Oregon, and Indiana. Big wins in big games will erase any doubts and set the stage for a serious playoff run. Now with skill, depth, and leadership, Franklin has everything needed to guide PSU through the regular season unscathed. But the interesting part?

The Lions sit at No. 2 in the AP Top 25 Poll, matching the starting point of previous national title winners like OSU and Michigan. On top of that, being named Preseason Coach of the Year only adds fuel to the fire, signaling Franklin is ready to follow the blueprint of past champions. So, if the season unfolds as it should, Franklin and PSU could be celebrating a CFP championship in 2025 season.